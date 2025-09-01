Dramas
I Fought the LawFact-based drama about a woman who fought for 17 years to repeal the double jeopardy law following the murder of her daughter. Starring Sheridan Smith
The GuestThriller starring Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles. A shocking event leaves two very different women's lives intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots
King & ConquerorHistorical drama depicting the build-up to the Battle of Hastings, following rivals Harold Godwinson and William of Normandy. Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
AtomicDrug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif
Dark Hearts Season 2An elite military unit take on a high-risk extraction operation in war-torn Iraq.
HostageWhen the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment
Alien: EarthIn space, everyone can still hear you scream through an eight-part sci-fi thriller created by Noah Hawley, set in 2120, two years before the events of the original Alien film directed by Ridley Scott. Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), CEO of the Prodigy Corporation, announces the birth of humanoid robots paired with human consciousness, so-called hybrids, which mark a step up from the cyborgs and synthetics of rival companies Weyland-Yutani, Dynamic, Lynch and Threshold. The first hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is stationed on Earth in Prodigy City, living in harmony with humans. Weyland-Yutani's research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the most terrifying life forms in the universe. Wendy and a group of a tactical soldiers are embroiled in a fierce battle for survival against acid-blooded predators that could overrun Earth's defences.
In FlightA single mother and flight attendant's life is turned upside down when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling. As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while trying desperately to find a way out. Thriller, starring Katherine Kelly, Stuart Martin, Ashley Thomas, Bronagh Waugh and Harry Cadby