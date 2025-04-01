Comedies
Mitchell and Webb Are Not HelpingComedy sketches, written by and starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, with Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Stevie Martin, Lara Ricote and Krystal Evans
The PaperA documentary crew follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to resurrect itself with volunteer reporters. Spin-off from US comedy The Office, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore
PlatonicSeth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.
Mr Bigstuff Season 2Return of the comedy starring Danny Dyer.
Here We Go Season 3The Jessops navigate everyday family (mis)fortunes – from new jobs to kidnapping dogs. Acclaimed comedy with Tom Basden, Jim Howick, Alison Steadman and Katherine Parkinson.
Mandy Season 4Continuing the heartrending saga of the gritty life and times of Mandy Carter – a statistic on a government chart. Based on the book of the same name by Charles Dickens.
Too MuchJessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?
StickFormer professional golfer Pryce Cahill bets his entire future on troubled 17-year-old sporting phenomenon Santi. Comedy, starring Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay and Mariana Trevino
Government CheeseA cosy, nuclear family prepares to go nuclear against a backdrop of rapid social change in 1969 San Fernando Valley. Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo) is released from prison and returns to the heaving bosom of his family to learn that much has changed in his absence. His wife Astoria (Simone Missick) and sons Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) have forged close bonds in his absence and there isn't much room for him in their unconventional family unit. Regardless, Chambers makes his presence felt and spins his loved ones out of orbit
The Four SeasonsThe 1981 film The Four Seasons directed by Alan Alda provides the inspiration for an eight-part comedy about love and friendship co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), have been friends for 30 years. They have supported each other through good times and bad and have an emotional shorthand with each other. The sextet heads away for a relaxing weekend together and discover that one couple in the group is about to split up. This unexpected news sends shockwaves through the carefully ordered dynamic and over the course of one year, and four different vacations together, the pals adjust to a disconcerting new normal