The 1981 film The Four Seasons directed by Alan Alda provides the inspiration for an eight-part comedy about love and friendship co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), have been friends for 30 years. They have supported each other through good times and bad and have an emotional shorthand with each other. The sextet heads away for a relaxing weekend together and discover that one couple in the group is about to split up. This unexpected news sends shockwaves through the carefully ordered dynamic and over the course of one year, and four different vacations together, the pals adjust to a disconcerting new normal