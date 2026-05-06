Creator, writer and actor of Here We Go

What’s your writing process for Here We Go?

I’m actually in the middle of writing series four. I’m very, very bad at admin in general, so I have lots of notes all over the place, in notebooks or Word documents or on my phone or on random bits of paper in my bag. So the start of the process is always trying to unearth everything, to do an audit of all the ideas that I’ve ever had for Here We Go – and everything else – and then just go through them.

How is writing comedy different to drama?

I don’t want to generalise but in drama, the stakes are usually a lot higher, and therefore characters’ responses are usually the same. It’s like, “We’ve got to catch the murderer” or “We’ve got to keep this hospital patient alive”. It doesn’t really matter who the detective is, or who the doctor is. Whereas in a comedy, the stakes are often coming out of relationships, and quite personal.

I think that’s a lot of the reason why the characters become funny – they respond to things in a way that the audience doesn’t necessarily expect them to, but completely recognises.

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Hancock's Half Hour

    1956

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    Comedy

    PG

    TV version of the popular BBC radio show of the same name, with Tony Hancock as the modern man of the world (in his own eyes). Sid James is there to bring him back to earth.
  • The Simpsons

    1989

    Animation

    Comedy

    PG

    Animated sitcom set in the fictional town of Springfield. It parodies aspects of American life through the eyes of a blue-collar family - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.
  • Peep Show

    2004

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    18

    The sitcom follows the lives of flatmates Mark and Jeremy, their friends and work colleagues. Mark is sensible and careful, but Jeremy is outgoing and has more success with the opposite sex.
  • Garth Marenghi's Darkplace

    2004

    Comedy

    Fantasy

    15

    Tongue-in-cheek supernatural medical drama with Matthew Holness and Richard Ayoade. Maverick doctor Dr Rick Dagless battles with the evil forces lurking beneath a hospital in Romford.
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

    2000

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    Comedy, starring Seinfeld co-creator and producer Larry David, playing an extreme version of himself, who spends most of the saga living a childfree life in Los Angeles with his wife.
  • Seinfeld

    1989

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    American sitcom set in New York following the exploits of stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld, his best friend George, former girlfriend Elaine and neighbour from across the hall Kramer.
  • Only Fools and Horses

    1981

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    British sitcom following the misadventures of Peckham market trader Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter, played by David Jason, and his younger brother and apprentice Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst).
  • The Office

    2001

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Mockumentary-style sitcom following the working lives of employees at the fictional Wernham Hogg Paper Company in Slough. Ricky Gervais leads the cast as egotistical manager David Brent.
  • One Foot in the Grave

    1990

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    Sitcom following the misfortunes of grumpy pensioner Victor Meldrew (Richard Wilson). Forced into early retirement, Victor spends his days rallying against the many irritants of modern life.
  • South Park

    1997

    Animation

    Sitcom

    18

    Animated comedy following the ongoing and frequently shocking misadventures of four boys - Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny - and their oddball friends and neighbours.
See more Tom Basden's Top 10 Comedy Picks

Authors

Huw FullertonCommissioning Editor

Huw Fullerton is a Commissioning Editor for Radio Times magazine, covering Entertainment, Comedy and Specialist Drama.

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