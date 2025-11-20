Ad

  • Pluribus

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, unveils a provocative genre-bending drama in which the most miserable person on Earth is charged with saving the world from happiness. A virulent contagion sweeps across the globe and transforms every man, woman and child into blissfully content and optimist citizens. The only person who appears to be immune to the pandemic is historical romance author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). Operating from her base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which she shares with her manager and romantic partner Helen (Miriam Shor), Carol staunchly resists the tidal wave of optimism that has washed over her friends and neighbours. She is humanity's last hope in the battle against endless joy and satisfaction
  • Empire with David Olusoga

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    History

    The historian tells the story of the British Empire, from its origins under Elizabeth I to the establishment of colonies in America, the Caribbean and India
  • Turner: The Secret Sketchbooks

    2025

    Arts and culture

    Documentary and factual

    A look at the hidden psychology of renowned painter JMW Turner through his 37,000 private sketches, drawings and watercolours - an archive that reveals the man behind the masterpieces. The documentary uses these pages as a window into Turner's inner world, exposing his private thoughts, creative obsessions and emotional life
  • The Beast in Me

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    15

    The truth could inspire page-turning fiction in an eight-part thriller created by X-Files writer Howard Gordon. Acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has been unable to access her creativity since the death of her young son. She has retreated from private life and is a ghost of her gregarious former self. She is sparked back to life by the arrival of a new neighbour, real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who was once the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Aggie believes Niles' incredible past could be repurposed for a new book and she begins an obsessive hunt for the truth about the mogul's wife. She unwittingly kickstarts a game of cat and mouse with a formidable adversary that might turn deadly
  • Once Upon a Time in Space

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    The story of space exploration, examining the remarkable achievements, tragic losses, left-field experiments, renegade characters and ever-shifting powerplay
  • Death by Lightning

    2025

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen lock horns in a four-part historical drama created by Mike Makowsky, based on Candice Millard's novel Destiny Of The Republic. Civil War general and preacher James Garfield (Michael Shannon) reluctantly accepts the honour of becoming the 20th president of the United States, replacing Rutherford B Hayes. His greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau (Macfadyen), ultimately becomes the man who kills Garfield, shooting the statesman at a railroad station in Washington DC. The president survives the assassination attempt but dies a little over two months later from an infection. Betty Gilpin, Tuppence Middleton, Nick Offerman, Shea Whigham and Bradley Whitford co-star
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • Trespasses

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • The Ridge

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    Scottish anaesthetist Mia Beaton must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand. Thriller, starring Lauren Lyle
  • Unwrapping King Tut: Secrets of the Mummy

    Documentary and factual

    One hundred years ago, the world celebrated one of history's most famous archaeological moments when Howard Carter finally unwrapped the mummy of Tutankhamun. In this documentary, Dr Xand van Tulleken sets out to re-examine the six days it took to reveal the boy king beneath the bandages
