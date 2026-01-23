The following contains spoilers for the finale of season four of The Traitors. Add it to your watchlist

The ravens have departed the castle, it’s all over and we have a winner. After 12 episodes, 22 contestants and 75 increasingly tense last minutes, Traitors Rachel and Stephen emerged as victors.

The final started dramatically enough, with Traitor Rachel saved by chance from banishment. Despite Jack’s tears at James’s exit, this was a blessing for producers, as it paved the way for some serious traitor-on-traitor betrayal, after Stephen and Rachel both decided to ditch all those turret pledges of mutual loyalty.

This made for an immensely satisfying final Round Table, as Stephen once again sat without an arrow going near him, and Rachel once again brushed off all comers like a lion swatting off impalas and played Faraaz like a violin. Result: Jade gone. And then there were four, and it was time for Endgame. 15 minutes later and it was all over as, with Faraaz gone, Rachel and Stephen somehow got over their differences and reunited to banish Jack and share the £97,750 pot. – a mere £47,875 each.

They’re both worthy winners: Stephen with his ability to make allies and withstand the Library Five and Caged Three accusations, and Rachel with her formidable skill in thinking on her feet and fending off the attacks of fellow Traitor Fiona and forensic Faithful Harriet.

But never mind this triumphant pair, the real winners are the makers of this fourth series of The Traitors, who proved that they could come back down to earth from the high flights of last year’s celebrity version and still leave us holding our breath these past four weeks.

Trying to explain the show to a rare non-viewer makes it sound desperately inane: a bunch of strangers, in a castle, a handful selected as secret murderers, the rest left to guess who they are. Despite the masterful edits, the Enya wails into the night, Claudia Winkleman’s Alice Cooper-in-a-kilt schtick, it remains an ancient parlour game brought to primetime TV. And yet…

Love Island used to get poo-poohed by critics for its cigarette-paper thin premise: two people speak, then two other people speak about what they’ve just spoken about. Pop singer Lee Ryan was sent death threats when he took part in Celebrity Big Brother and divided his affections between two unsuspecting female housemates. Yet somehow The Traitors, built entirely on the very same human instincts – to observe, ingratiate, gossip and betray – has been received by a nightly audience of 8 million-plus as much higher-market must-watch TV. Go figure.

The challenge now for those same producers who’ve pulled this off will be how to match this success next time round. It’s probably no bad thing there’s a big gap until the next series, time for us to enjoy contestants’ sweet solidarity on shows like Bake Off and Sewing Bee and bask in how we like to see ourselves, before The Traitors returns to reveal once again who we really are.