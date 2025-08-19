Chris Columbus’s most magical qualities are his enthusiasm and encouragement. What more do you want? So it was wonderfully carefree, in a way, but we did all have the shadow of a very popular book hanging over us. It’s going to be as near to it as dammit, but there are some avid readers who will probably be critical. Well, they might be, but actually I think it’s a very faithful representation.

Every hour is precious and has to be filled to the absolute brim Celia Imrie

Were you surprised to get the part?

When we were first cast, of course there were some people who didn’t approve, but that’s all right. Peculiarly, people had talked to me about it two years before, saying, “C, you really should go up for this.” I didn’t know anything about the books, so I was quite naive. But how lucky am I? With some parts that come my way now, the chances are I’m going to be in a wheelchair or have Alzheimer’s. I’m still running fast away from that department.

So you’re not quite ready to book into Coopers Chase yourself, then?

I still think I’m 26, you see, and I hope I’ve got all sorts of challenges ahead. For actors, giving up and retirement just don’t come into our vocabulary.Although I do look back over birthday parties I’ve had recently, and see some people aren’t here any more. I don’t let it hang too heavily. Victoria Wood [her co-star in dinnerladies] died when she was far too young. I had no idea she was ill, so it was a terrible shock. But it just makes me think we’ve got to make the most of every moment rather than it being a cloud over my head. Every day, every hour, is precious and has to be filled to the absolute brim. That’s how I feel now.