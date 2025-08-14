Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?

Liverpool look good. They’ve spent well – Florian Wirtz is an unreal signing. I know a lot of people have talked him up, but I’ve watched him in the Bundesliga. He’s got natural ability, he can play anywhere across that front three and in the number 10 role. If Alexander Isak signs, I’d give them the trophy there and then.

Which teams might struggle?

Brentford could be in big trouble this season. They’ve lost a top manager [Thomas Frank], their best player [Bryan Mbeumo] and their captain [Christian Nørgaard]. Going down with them could be Burnley and I’m 50:50 between Sunderland and Leeds.

Who are the contenders for surprise package?

I think Everton will finish in the top half this season. If the owners can get a few more players in, they’ve got the right manager in David Moyes. They’ll miss Goodison Park, though.

Who are the top players to watch this season?

You can’t look past Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah or Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. I think Cole Palmer will kick on at Chelsea. They said last season he had a bit of a quiet one, but he still managed to get into double figures for goals.

Signing of the summer so far?

We’ve seen what Viktor Gyökeres did at Sporting Lisbon – he caused Arsenal a lot of problems when he played against them. Can he do it for the Gunners in the Premier League? And Manchester City have made some very good signings. One in particular is Tijjani Reijnders. He travels so well with the football – he’s very neat and tidy. MICHAEL POTTS

Troy Deeney

Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?

Liverpool. They’ve lost Trent Alexander-Arnold but still might get Isak. Unless they have massive injuries, I just don’t see how it doesn’t work for Liverpool.

Who will make the top four?

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City… and I am going to make a bold statement: Manchester United will finish fourth. I still don’t think they’re great, but they’re going to do a little bit in the transfer market between now and the end of the month.

Which teams might struggle?

Nottingham Forest and Wolves. And all three teams that came up from the Championship – Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland. Also, if they do lose Isak then Newcastle could struggle.

Who are the contenders for surprise package?

Spurs and Manchester United, but I’m basing that on last season being so bad for both of them. It’ll be out of those two. I think [new Tottenham Hotspur manager] Thomas Frank’s a really good coach, but I’m going bold: Man United will be the surprise.

Who are the top players to watch this season?

Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are going to be up there. If Arsenal are to get to where they want to be, it’s going to be dependent on Declan Rice. I’m going to put Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush in there as well. If Isak goes to Liverpool, he gets the Golden Boot and they win everything!

Signing of the summer so far?

João Pedro. He’s come in and had an instant impact on Chelsea. I’m still not convinced about Gyökeres but I’m happy to be proved wrong. CRAIG McLEAN

Michael Dawson

Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?

Liverpool again. I’m really impressed with the players that they’ve brought in. They have certainly shown their intent. Not just to win the Premier League, but the Champions League as well.

Who will make the top four?

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. I think Chelsea will go close this year. João Pedro has got all the attributes to play for a club of their stature. He’s got the arrogance, in a good way, and I like that he plays on the edge.

Which teams might struggle?

Living in Yorkshire, I speak to Leeds fans and they keep saying: “Oh, we’re going to stay up comfortably.” I hope they do. I was a huge admirer of Thomas Frank at Brentford, but he’s gone to one of my former clubs, Spurs. That leaves Brentford in big, big trouble.

Who are the contenders for surprise package?

Spurs finished 17th last season. Let’s be serious: that was disastrous. They will 100 per cent improve – they can’t be as bad as that again! Or Chelsea to win the Premier League?

What about breakout players?

Someone you have to talk about after the Under-21 Euros in the summer is Harvey Elliott. I’ve always liked him since he left Fulham and went to Liverpool. But it looks like he might be on the move to RB Leipzig. And I’ve always liked Jack Hinshelwood at Brighton.

Signing of the summer so far?

Victor Gyökeres. Goal scorers are the hardest players to find. I thought he would have gone for a lot more money [Arsenal paid £64 million]. We saw what he did to Manchester City in the Champions League, so he could be a huge signing for Arsenal, a real number nine. CM

Jeff Stelling

Talksport

Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?

Liverpool again. Florian Wirtz is going to be a fantastic signing for them. Though obviously, tragically, they lost Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz went to Bayern Munich, they’ve got more than enough to win the league again.

Who will make the top four?

Liverpool, Arsenal… I’m tempted to say Chelsea, but I’m not sure of the quality of their signings. I’ll probably take the soft option and go for Manchester City, but do I think they’ll challenge the title? No. The fourth spot is wide open so I’ll throw another one in: Man United.

Conversely, which teams do you think might struggle?

The sides that have gone up will inevitably struggle. Leeds – I’m a bit concerned about their lack of recruitment. Brentford – the jury is completely out on them with Keith Andrews replacing Thomas Frank. He might be a brilliant young manager, but he’s a completely unknown quantity. You might just mention Everton as well.

Who are the contenders for the surprise package this season?

Sunderland, because I think they’ve recruited well and been ambitious buying Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra. And they brought in Reinildo – crikey, Atlético Madrid to Sunderland, that’s a move!

Who are the players to watch?

If I’m going for Liverpool to win the league, I’ll go Alexis Mac Allister – brilliant. He has flourished on the big stage. What a player he is. He can do everything. I absolutely love him.

What about breakout players?

I really like Liam Delap. He could be a big player for Chelsea. He’s played in the Premier League but for Ipswich who were struggling at the bottom of the table. He could do better than even Chelsea had hoped for. CM