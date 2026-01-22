Sir Michael Palin’s latest role is playing an elderly man living in a care home. But don’t be fooled: his character, Brian, is far from a typical resident. In Small Prophets, a new BBC Two comedy written by Mackenzie Crook, Brian believes he can solve the mysterious disappearance of his son Michael’s girlfriend with the help of homunculi, spirits grown in jars.

You read that correctly. Brian was given a recipe for homunculi on his travels in Egypt years ago, and now wants to pass on the knowledge. “Brian’s an eccentric pensioner, but he’s done an awful lot in his life,” says Palin. “Though he’s in a care home, his room is like a wonderful museum.

“Mackenzie’s writing is hilarious, but he also knows when to get more serious. With Small Prophets, he’s dealing in a world which is fairly fantastical, and he’s got to make that world convincing.”

Small Prophets has similar elements — a sense of magic sitting alongside the banal — to Crook’s previous hits, Worzel Gummidge and Detectorists. But there is one big difference. “I’d always wanted to write something about a hoarder, and I liked the idea of a lonely man wanting answers to a mystery,” Crook tells RT. “I’ve done lots of stuff in rural settings, but I’m from suburban Kent, and I find the curtain-twitching fascinating.”

Crook wrote central character Michael for his pal Pearce Quigley after casting him as Russell in Detectorists. “Detectorists was brilliant,” Quigley says. “That was Mackenzie’s soul on the screen. When he said he wanted to write this for me, I couldn’t believe it.”

“This is essentially a show about lonely people,” adds co-star Lauren Patel, who plays Michael’s DIY store colleague Kacey. “Kacey’s stuck, forgetting what she once dreamt of. She’s lost her sparkle. Then she meets Michael and is intrigued…”

