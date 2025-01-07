DRAMA

Lonely No More

Sebastian Baczkiewicz, creator of the sublime R4 series Pilgrim, is working with director Jessica Dromgoole again and the result is this quality eight-part drama. The words “Lonely No More” are appearing everywhere — online and on walls — but what lies beneath this global message? In short, the apocalypse. Nothing is that simple in Baczkiewicz’s writing, however, and the shifts between dystopian horror and magical realism are dazzling. No spoilers, but note how many people fall from bridges in the first episode… ANNA JONES

CONVERSATION

Down the Caff

Real-life East End eatery, E Pellicci’s café, hosts this rambunctious new podcast series as third-generation owners Nev and Anna chew the fat with celebrities over some quality grub. The diverse guest list has included DJ Annie Mac, musician Kevin Rowland and actor Allan Mustafa, while the style of chat is exactly like you’d expect — authentic, uninhibited and very sweary. But it’s also very funny, especially Mac’s anecdote about live pigs at one of her gigs. JAMES MOTTRAM

NOTES & QUERIES

Hyperfixed

US podcast host Alex Goldman is the “overconfident idiot” who used to present the long-running Reply All. In this new show he attempts to solve offbeat problems or, if he fails, to reveal the “unseen forces” that caused them. For example: Casey has a badge seemingly advertising a fast-food joint in Custer City, Oklahoma, that doesn’t exist. “These are the stories I was put on Earth to tell,” Goldman asserts. He’s great at his job. Submit your problem to hyperfixedpod.com. DAVID McGILLIVRAY

COMEDY

Parish Matters

On BBC Sounds

This parochial comedy recorded in Belfast crept out on Radio 4 last November. It’s set in a town hall near the Irish border, where most of the members of the parish council are flaky and prone to making a performance. Writers Phil Taggart and Michael McCullagh both have musical backgrounds (Taggart is a DJ on Radio Ulster while McCullagh is a songwriter). The eccentric humour is unlikely to have mass appeal so re-commission is probably in doubt. But cult success is not out of the question. DAVID McGILLIVRAY

AGONY AUNT

Dear Jill

For Jill Halfpenny, a problem shared is a problem halved, so with this refreshingly down-to-earth podcast the actor and former Strictly champion offers an open space to share, chat and find solutions to listeners’ dilemmas, big and small. She doesn’t claim to have all the answers but believes saying things out loud is a step forward. Whether it’s snoring partners, anxiety over “what if?” scenarios or processing grief, Jill’s relatable perspective produces plenty of positive food

for thought. JEREMY ASPINALL

HISTORY

Conflict of Interest

It’s been nearly three years since series two of this Imperial War Museum-produced podcast that invited experts and celebrities to discuss Cold War conflicts, from Korea to Vietnam. The museum’s curators now return with a third series focused on what art, film and photography can tell us about the nature of war and the human condition. Taking inspiration from IWM London’s new galleries, guests including Helen Lewis and Rachel Parris will contemplate topics including propaganda, technology and destruction. TOM GOULDING

TRUE CRIME

Operation Seal Bay

Thwarting crime is never a better story than when the odds are stacked against those trying to do the thwarting. That’s the beauty of this terrific six-part yarn — classily put together by BBC Sounds — in which villagers and local police in the Pembrokeshire fishing village of Newport take on a drug-smuggling operation worth millions. The story begins in the summer of 1983, and plenty of the protagonists are still around to recall some extraordinary events — from high-speed chases to secret chambers buried under the beach. SIMON O’HAGAN

DOCUMENTARY

The Man Who Calculated Death

US journalist Suzanne Rico and her sister Stephanie are asked by their dying mother Gabriele to complete her unfinished memoir. They soon find themselves travelling from California to Europe to find out more about a photograph of their grandfather Robert Lusser wearing a Nazi medal. The fact that Lusser was a scientist developing a weapon of mass destruction is just the beginning of their extraordinary story. FIONA HUGHES