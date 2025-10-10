The Celebrity Traitors Episode Two Live Reaction and Breakdown
Minutes after the second episode of The Celebrity Traitors concluded, RT's Jamie Windust and content creator Brett Harman were live on TikTok to dive into what millions of viewers had just seen — and discuss what might be in store next week. Watch the full stream here.
