  • Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    The Penguin Lessons screenwriter Jeff Pope examines the fatal shooting of innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes in a gripping four-part drama, which consulted with de Menezes' parents and other relatives. On July 22, 2007, 27-year-old Charles de Menezes (Edison Alcaide) is on his way to work, unaware that a terrorist cell has failed to carry out an attack to rival the 7/7 bombings. A Metropolitan Police covert surveillance operation led by Commander Cressida Dick (Emily Mortimer) is urgently looking for the suspects. De Menezes is misidentified as a terrorist and armed police shoot him dead at Stockwell station. The family's fight for justice poses difficult questions to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Ian Blair (Conleth Hill) and Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman (Max Beesley). As the police force is engulfed in the scandal, Independent Police Complaints Commission secretary Lana Vandenberghe (Laura Aikman) bravely speaks out and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Brian Paddick (Russell Tovey) fights to dispel the disinformation and expose the tragic truth.
  • Trespasses

    2025

    Thriller

    Drama

    In a town outside 1970s Belfast working behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue her. Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to each other. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amid the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between the pair ignites and burns bright. Thriller, starring Lola Petticrew, Tom Cullen and Gillian Anderson
  • Smoke

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    18

    Arson investigator Dave Gudsen and police detective Michelle Calderone reluctantly join forces to outwit two serial arsonists. Psychological thriller created and written by Dennis Lehane, inspired by true events, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett
  • Bookish

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Detective drama starring Mark Gatiss as crime-solving bookshop owner Gabriel Book.
  • Hacks Season 4

    2025

    Comedy

    Tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.
  • Reacher Season 3

    2025

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Reacher travels to Maine in search of a deadly foe from his past and ends up entangled with rogue DEA agents, dangerous killers, and a mysterious family business.
  • Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    The survivors of a plane crash in the Mexican jungle are unaware that a murderer lurks in their midst. Mystery, starring Eric McCormack
  • Your Friends & Neighbors

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Jon Hamm headlines and executive produces a teasing nine-part drama created by Jonathan Tropper, which has already been commissioned for a second season. Hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) has worked hard - by his standards - to provide for his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet) and two children Tori (Isabel Gravitt) and Hunter (Donovan Colan) in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village. He loses his job in disgrace and a quick check of his finances reveals he has just six months to keep up big-spending pretences before his unemployment will be revealed to wealthy friends and neighbours. Andrew chooses a radical course of action: steal from the homes of his local community and fence the overpriced belongings. As he breaks into neighbouring properties and helps himself to jewellery, handbags and other lucrative merchandise, he unearths hidden affairs and shocking secrets behind polite, well-mannered facades
  • Untamed

    2025

    Drama

    Mystery

    15

    Eric Bana headlines a gripping six-part mystery thriller created by Elle Smith and Mark L Smith, screenwriter of The Revenant. Kyle Turner (Bana), an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service, spearheads a murder investigation after a brutalised body is discovered in Yosemite National Park. He is accompanied by rookie park ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), who has begrudgingly traded the bustling streets of Los Angeles for the wilds of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The unlikely duo seeks clues to the identity of a serial killer and rely on assistance from Yosemite's chief park ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill). Dark secrets from Kyle's past lead him inexorably to the perpetrator. His only salvation may be a strong bond with his ex-wife Jill (Rosemarie DeWitt), who remarried a few years after their divorce
  • Unforgivable

    2025

    Drama

    Liverpool family the Mitchells deal with the aftermath of an act of sexual abuse committed by a member of their own clan. Having served his prison sentence for the crime, Joe Mitchell arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian. Jimmy McGovern's drama, starring David Threlfall, Anna Friel, Anna Maxwell Martin, Bobby Schofield and Mark Womack
  • House of Guinness

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight pours himself a large glass of bitter infighting for a gritty eight-part period drama set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. The death of Sir Benjamin Guinness creates a power vacuum at the world-renowned brewery that could be filled by one or more of his children, Anne (Emily Fairn), Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Ben (Fionn O'Shea) and Edward (Louis Partridge). Anne is immediately overlooked by virtue of her sex while the men disagree about the best course of action to ensure the continued prosperity in the stately mansions of Dublin. Brewery foreman Sean Rafferty (James Norton), who operates as a fixer for the Guinness dynasty, is a key ally as powerful rivals circle like sharks and the four children try to continue their father's remarkable legacy
  • This City Is Ours

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    Liverpool-set crime drama, about a gang member who is tempted to seek a new life when he falls in love just as his criminal mentor contemplates retirement
  • Code of Silence

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    A deaf woman's lipreading skills thrust her into a high-stakes police investigation. Crime drama, starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, Andrew Buchan and Charlotte Ritchie
  • Death Valley

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Retired actor John Chapel and detective sergeant Janie Mallowan team up to investigate murders each week in Wales.
  • Prisoner 951

    2025

    Drama

    Drama based on the true story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's imprisonment in Iran for six years. Starring Narges Rashidi and Joseph Fiennes
  • Dept. Q

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Detective Carl Morck has few friends at work in the Edinburgh police force in a gritty eight-part investigation based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's series of books. When he is involved in a fatal shooting that costs a young officer his life, superiors consign Morck to the basement to head up a newly created task force, Department Q, to prevent any further damage to the force's reputation. Morck's team are charged with reviewing cold cases - a thankless task with a statistically low chance of success. This band of misfits includes self-doubting rookie Rose and Akram Salim. When Morck's relentless pursuit of the truth unearths new leads into the unsolved disappearance of a prominent civil servant several years ago, he seizes a second chance at professional glory aided by police therapist Dr Rachel Irving
  • Down Cemetery Road

    2025

    Mystery

    Crime/detective

    Following an explosion, Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) hires private investigator Zoe Boehm (Emma Thompson) to help her track down a missing girl and in the process, the two women stumble upon a deadly conspiracy in an eight-part thriller adapted from the novel by Mick Herron
  • A Thousand Blows

    2025

    Drama

    Sport

    15

    Best friends Hezekiah and Alec fight for survival in Victorian London after they arrive from Jamaica and clash with experienced bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson. Starring Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and James Nelson-Joyce
  • Slow Horses

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas star in a quick-witted spy show about a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
  • I Fought the Law: The Ann Ming Story

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    How Ann Ming, the grieving mother of Julie Hogg who was murdered in 1989, fought for 17 years to change England's 800-year-old double jeopardy law to ensure her daughter's killer was brought to justice. Plus, how her fight paved the way for other landmark convictions including Stephen Lawrence's killers. Narrated by Sheridan Smith
  • Adolescence

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Crime drama about a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, filmed as one continuous unbroken shot
