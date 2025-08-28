How did both of you get cast in The Roses?

BC Olivia had just done The Favourite and we were in Venice when we had our first sit-down. You were doing press, I think, and I was farting about having conversations about this. And it just started. We both produced it with our companies.

OC I get the giggles when you say things like that. Silly! I don’t think I do anything. Well, our company… it’s my husband, who is brilliant and does all the hard work.

As you say, you’re producers here — what do you like about the behind-the-camera side of the business?

BC You’re problem-solving, and you’re being really creative out of necessity sometimes, but also asking, “How can we make this story better or the best version of it that we can?” And to do that outside of just turning up and getting in front of a camera, is really exciting. It feels creative.

The 1989 War of the Roses movie with Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas is a classic. Were you worried about remaking it?

OC It was a seminal film, in my view. I remember seeing it first time around. Sometimes, if a film is beautiful the first time, don’t touch it. But we’re not remaking it. It was a jumping off point.

BC I don’t think you have to watch the first one as a prep for this. It’s its own thing. We’ve just borrowed a frame for it.

You’re both in long-term marriages. What did the film teach you about marriage?

BC You can’t change someone, they are who they are. You can nurture them. You can help them if they want your help. But you can’t go, “They’re great, but I’ve got to change that thing if I marry them.”

OC That said, my husband Ed is now really good at making beds! We do a great teamwork, bed-making thing. You whack the duvet like that, and then you get a great fold, and we both go, “Ah!” when we see it!

What makes you feel special in a relationship?

OC Tea in bed. I’m a very cheap date. If my husband brings me a cup in bed, I’m the happiest thing in the world.

The script by The Favourite’s Tony McNamara is great. Was there one line that stood out?

OC One of the funniest lines to me is when his friend says “You’re a failure. Women don’t like that.” I find that funny because it’s not true. I don’t know any women who… well, they must exist, but they’re not my mates. If something goes wrong, your partner isn’t instantly unattractive.

BC Not if they are a true partner.

OC I resent the idea that women might think a man who isn’t a massive success is unattractive. I don’t want men to think that of themselves.

When something doesn’t work, is failure easy to cope with?

BC We all learn from our failures. We don’t really learn from our successes. You only learn from trying to do better… fail again and fail better, as Samuel Beckett said.

What traits do you admire in each other?

BC I think you say things immediately – it’s one of your superpowers. You’re so authentic to who you are. It’s disarming, it’s brilliant, and it makes everyone go, “F**k, I wish I was that free.” I’m a terrible people pleaser.

OC I think, in my friendships and personal relationships, I keep quiet because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I think people pleaser is the wrong phrase. I think you’re empathetic and you make people feel comfortable.

You both have plenty on the go — Benedict, you’re in the film version of The Thing with Feathers. What drew you to that?

BC It examined grief in a unique way. For one, it’s a male perspective of a certain age, which I hadn’t seen before, but also the idea that grief is messy. It’s not something you gradually move through.

Finally, you’re Brits in showbiz — do you modify your accent when you’re in Hollywood?

BC I know people who’ve lived in America for a long time and their British accents are stronger. They speak like the Queen. You did a bit of that, didn’t you? As Queenie?

OC [In her Queen Elizabeth II accent] Well yes, but I was playing the Queen. I think I hoik up the English when I’m in America.

BC Except when I ask for water, and everyone goes, “Excuse me?” Then I say, “Can I have some waa-ter, please?” And I do this really bad American accent.