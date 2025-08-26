So Eve, how did you come to join The Guest?

The scripts were sent to me 40 minutes before I was due to see the great Taylor Swift with my daughters. I looked like I’d face-planted a bowl of glitter, I had a pink “Taylor” T-shirt on, the girls were ready to go, then this script dropped and I thought, “I’m holding something special here.” Taylor put on the greatest show ever, but in my head all I could think about was going home to read the script.

Eve Myles as Fran and Gabrielle Creevy as Ria in The Guest. BBC/Simon Ridgeway

You play a very rich, posh woman — what was that like?

Absolutely terrifying. The director sent me an image of Fran’s house and I went, “Are you kidding me?” It’s the most beautiful building I’ve ever walked into. It used to be a zoo, then a nunnery, and it’s never been used as a filming location before, so that was incredibly intimidating.

None of this worked for me in real life. Fran is so far away from who I am... I love her!’

Do you know anyone like Fran?

No! I don’t know this world. I’m the person in the bushes with the binoculars going, “Ooh, look at that car. Oh, my God, what’s she eating tonight – she’s got a Marks & Spencer’s spread.” It was a whole new world, but I had to embrace it because I wanted people to believe I was Fran.

She has a fabulous wardrobe…

I know. When I turned up, I was like, “Oh, my God, how do you even wear this – have I got it on back to front or upside down?” It wasn’t dark colours, either; it was creams and golds and champagne colours, which felt so exposing. Then there’s the hair and the damn nails. The swearing that went on in this house because I couldn’t do up my kids’ buttons. I was in the middle of potty training my youngest while filming, so none of this worked for me in real life, it was so far away from who I am.

Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway

Fran’s not always likeable. Do you enjoy playing a woman who’s not “nice”?

Yeah. We celebrate Tony Soprano, right? It was ground-breaking that The Sopranos had an unlikeable monster as the lead character and yet people were in his corner. I love the complexity of Fran, how she twists and turns. Once you start liking her, she flips over and you go, “Hang on, this isn’t the person I just met.” Both Fran and Ria are complex and flawed and truthful.

Fran seems to see Ria as a kind of protégée. Have you ever had that relationship with anyone?

I’m a mother of three wonderful girls, so I have a responsibility to make sure that those girls can become whatever they want. I’ll be behind them 100 per cent. Otherwise, if anybody wants to listen to it, I may have a little bit of advice, but I can only speak from my own experience. My mother told me I could do whatever I wanted if I worked hard and I treated people well and turned up to work on time. That’s what I say to the people I work with.

You’ve starred in several hit Welsh TV productions. Is that important to you?

I’m a profoundly proud Welsh woman. We’re bubbling with talent and we’re a storytelling, creative nation, but we’ve not always had the platform to produce major TV shows. Now we have more productions to work on, it’s been a game-changer. I’ve been involved in quite a few of them, which I’m pleased about. I said to the producers of The Guest, “Thank you for setting it in Wales.”

What aspects of Wales do we see in the series?

It shows a different side of Wales to what people might have seen before. It’s a very cosmopolitan piece. It shows both ends of the spectrum – severe poverty and extreme wealth.

We’ve seen you on our screens a lot lately, in Keeping Faith, Hijack, The Crow Girl, this, soon Cold Water and The Hack… How do you pick the next job?

I look for a script that I can’t put down and I can’t stop thinking about. With this, it turned me on that it was difficult, and this relationship between these women – this intoxicating, beguiling, dangerous, obsessive, unusual relationship – was something that I couldn’t quite define. That’s how it should be because once you label something, it’s hard to dig deeper.

Ria looks up to the older Fran — what would your younger self think of the career you have now?

I was brought up with my brother by a single mum who had nothing, in a two-bedroom flat on a council estate, with brilliant people around me all my life. Movies and books were escapism for me. Then years later I was working on stage with Michael Gambon [in Henry IV at the National Theatre] and every night I’d walk off and cry and say to myself, “You’re the luckiest person.” And now I’m working with Robert Carlyle [on forthcoming ITV drama The Hack] and pinching myself. I never thought I would have that opportunity, to create with these people I admire so much.

