They’re the first to admit they’re an unlikely duo, but when Alison Hammond joined Noel Fielding on The Great British Bake Off last year they became an instant hit with viewers — and firm friends. Now the pair have filmed their second series together — Noel’s eighth, and the 15th series of Bake Off itself.

What can you tell us about this latest series of Bake Off?

Alison Hammond The standard is so high. It’s been really different. I feel sorry for the judges this year.

Noel Fielding There are three incredibly innovative bakers. Any one of them could have won.

Alison A few things got burnt. A few things crumbled. There were accidents. I fell off a workstation, I was showing off and I went backwards and ended up on the floor. There are tears, mainly from Noel.

Noel I did actually cry when one of them went home. They were like nobody I’d ever met before.

What was the best thing you ate?

Alison The winning Showstopper at the end. It was delicious.

Noel There were some mousse cakes that were amazing. I’m like a bumblebee, I love sugar.

Alison And the 1970s tiered gâteaux! Seventies week was a lot of fun. They all dressed up in 70s clothes! We missed a trick and didn’t, but we didn’t know they were going to do it.

Alison, last year you ate far too much cake and often felt sick. Have you learnt your lesson?

Alison I think I have, but Noel would probably disagree.

Noel I’ve got a second series of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin coming up so I said to her, “I’ve got to be good this year.” Alison said, “I will, too, you’ve got to stop me because I’ve got no willpower.” Then every time I saw her, she was hiding with a big lump of cake hanging out of her mouth.

Alison I’ve got better. I put on three pounds this year: it was 14 last year. I watched Prue eat 12 chocolate cakes and struggle and I thought, “I’m really glad I’m not a judge. I don’t think I’d enjoy that.”

I’ll keep going with Alison for as long as they want me Noel Fielding

How are Prue and Paul this year?

Noel Prue’s got more energy than all of us combined. She’s always challenging herself. This year she decided to teach herself to sing.

Alison We were in the make-up room singing Morning Has Broken. Paul’s been giving out those handshakes like water. He’s got a new Paul pat now as well where he pats people on the back. It’s an almost-handshake.

Noel I grabbed hold of his hand at one point to try and force him to give someone a handshake. I’ve been there eight years, so I think I’m an expert. I’m a Michelin chef in my head. I can’t believe how much I know, but I never put it into practice.

Noel, what keeps you coming back?

Alison It’s me, isn’t it?

Noel Yeah, it’s Alison. And it’s Prue and Paul and the team and the fact it’s set in a lovely place. What I didn’t realise when I got the job was that I’d be good at chatting to the bakers and making friends. And I love that bit. I love hanging out with them: they’re really funny. I’ll keep going with Alison for as long as they want me.

What do you enjoy about working together?

Alison Noel’s got a genius mind. With Dermot [O’Leary, Alison’s This Morning co-presenter] I can predict what he’s going to say, he’s like clockwork. But Noel, I can never predict what he’s going to say or what he’s going to do. With this one, honestly I’m on my toes.

Noel What’s so exciting about us is that comedians know what other comedians do – and think a lot about structure. But with you, it’s natural. You don’t think about it too much, you’re just funny.

What if Alison leaves?

Alison I ain’t going nowhere, bub.

Noel I’ll stay as long as they’ll have me. There’s so much competition between the different channels and streamers these days, and only a handful of shows cut through that: Gogglebox, Strictly, Bake Off…

Alison …This Morning…

Noel They’re shows that people can’t wait to watch each week, that are part of the culture, so it’s a privilege to be part of that.

Do your families watch the show?

Noel My kids have started watching it religiously, especially my six-year-old. My kids get annoyed if I don’t sit down with them to watch it. I go, “I was there, I know what happens!” but they like us all to watch together.

Alison His kids like me now. The first year, they didn’t know who I was. Now they’ve seen me on telly they’ve started running and jumping on me.

Last year, Ryan Reynolds popped into the tent while filming nearby. Have you had any other celebrities pop by the tent?

Alison No, but I did get a direct message from Ryan Reynolds. I nearly fell over.

Noel Slid into your DMs, did he?

Alison Look at this! He says: “My kids lost their minds when I sent them that picture of us. You have no idea how much we adore you on British Great British Bake Off. It’s a public service.”

Who would you like to take part in the next celebrity version?

Alison Madonna. Harry and Meghan. Why not get William and Kate in there too, get them back together. Wouldn’t that be the best Christmas special?