  • The Death of Bunny Munro

    2025

    Drama

    A man and his nine-year-old son embark on an epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across southern England. Adaptation of Nick Cave's novel, starring Matt Smith
  • All Her Fault

    2025

    Mystery

    Thriller

    A woman searches for answers after her son goes missing from a playdate. Mystery thriller based on the book by Andrea Mara, starring Sarah Snook
  • Malice

    2025

    Romance

    Thriller

    Male nanny Adam Healey begins working for Jamie Tanner and his wife Nat but his intentions are far from pure. Psychological thriller starring Jack Whitehall
  • All's Fair

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    Producer extraordinaire Ryan Murphy reunites with American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson and Kim Karshadian for a finely manicured legal drama. Divorce attorney Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) opens her own practice with Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts) and Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash), opposing the male-dominated status quo. Aspiring lawyer Milan (Teyana Taylor) nestles comfortably under Allura's wing and legal powerhouse Dina Standish (Glenn Close) acts as a mentor to the group. The women close ranks when Allura's money-grabbing husband Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka) files for divorce and he hires the formidable Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson) to represent him and take Allura for every cent she is worth
  • Celebrity Race Across the World Season 3

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Five celebs, numerous countries, zero VIP treatment. With no phones or flights allowed, famous faces and family pairs take on a race across Central America - by any means necessary.
  • Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Arts and culture

    Following her arrest in 2019, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack became the target of relentless media scrutiny and in February the following year, she took her own life. A two-part documentary follows Caroline's mother Christine as she explores her daughter's traumatic final months and exposes new information about misrepresentations and the failures of institutions. Members of Caroline's inner circle, who were there, share their memories on camera and beg uncomfortable questions of the decision makers that shaped the presenter's final days
  • Wild Cherry

    2025

    Drama

    Horror

    15

    In the town of Richford Lake, things are perfect for supermum Juliet and business mogul Lorna. But when their teenage daughters Allegra and Grace get caught in a scandal, this idyllic town falls to pieces. Drama, starring Eve Best and Carme Ejogo
  • The Celebrity Traitors Season 1

    2025

    Reality

    Entertainment

    Claudia Winkleman presides over a starry line-up of celebrities ready to become Faithfuls and Traitors.
