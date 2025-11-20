Following her arrest in 2019, Love Island presenter Caroline Flack became the target of relentless media scrutiny and in February the following year, she took her own life. A two-part documentary follows Caroline's mother Christine as she explores her daughter's traumatic final months and exposes new information about misrepresentations and the failures of institutions. Members of Caroline's inner circle, who were there, share their memories on camera and beg uncomfortable questions of the decision makers that shaped the presenter's final days