ALEXIS Well, I started off doing gymnastics when I was six because I loved to flip around. I got serious about dance around 10. I did jazz, ballet, hip-hop, contemporary, musical theatre… but I wasn’t introduced to ballroom until I was 13. I trained until I was 18 and then picked up my first tour.

JULIAN I was always sporty, but also a mummy’s boy, so when my mum asked me to try dance, I said, “Sure!” From the ages of 10 to 16, dance was something I did along with football and tennis. But then from 17, I really focused on it.

Favourite dance?

ALEXIS I think it depends on my mood. I love to dance a rumba, but I also love a waltz – those slow, emotional dances.

JULIAN I love the Latin dances – the paso doble is my favourite.

Julian Caillon has done three seasons of Dancing with the Stars in Australia.

When did you get the glitterball call to try out for Strictly?

JULIAN I first auditioned in 2022. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be, but maybe it was for the best. At the time, I was two weeks into a relationship with my now fiancée. Having to go long distance that early would have been tough! This year, I made it… and my fiancée is here with me.

ALEXIS I had a producer reach out to me and did interviews online. Because of the different time zones, when I got the call it was early in the morning. I shot out of bed, bedhead and everything, thinking I was dreaming. It still feels surreal.

Did you know any of the other professional dancers?

JULIAN I toured in the theatre show Burn the Floor with Dianne [Buswell], Gorka [Márquez] and Lauren [Oakley]. But the last time we danced together I was freshly 18 – now I’m 30!

ALEXIS It was my first time meeting everybody. I felt like that new kid at school, thinking, “I hope they like me!”

Any celebs you were excited to meet?

JULIAN Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink! I’m a massive Chelsea fan, so I was super-excited to meet both him and Karen Carney [both former Chelsea footballers], to the point where I turned up for the celebrity day in a Chelsea jersey. And Stefan Dennis is an Aussie icon from Neighbours.

ALEXIS I grew up in the States [she’s now 25], so I wasn’t super-familiar with any of them and was excited to meet them all.

What are you hoping for in a celebrity dance partner?

ALEXIS Someone with a good work ethic, who’s willing to get out of their comfort zone. There’s no comfort in your growing zone, and there’s no growing in your comfort zone.

JULIAN All the celebs are really lovely people, with their own quirks. I just hope we can connect and have fun.

Alexis, you live in Florida, while Julian, you’re based in Australia. Are you ready for autumn in Elstree?

JULIAN I’m hoping I’m going to be very busy! But I do miss going to the beach for a swim…

ALEXIS I’m more stressed trying to figure out all the cultural differences. Someone will say “quarter past” – and I don’t know that term. We say 9.15!

Alexis, you won the US series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 — does that help you understand the celebs’ mindsets?

ALEXIS Oh, absolutely. I feel like I’ve experienced all the highest highs and lowest lows you can feel in a TV show. So I do understand what they’re going through.

Alexis Warr won US series So You Think You Can Dance. Shutterstock

Julian, you compete in Iron Man contests and triathlons. What’s tougher — those or Strictly?

JULIAN Obviously, triathlons are very physically demanding! But I think the mental and creative challenges of being in a show like Strictly are underestimated.

Anything you can tease about the new series?

JULIAN We have a fun group routine like a pool party in a 1980s movie.

ALEXIS Jules and I got to film a really cool dance sequence underwater –

I was living my best life.

And finally… describe yourself in three words.

ALEXIS Curious, dedicated, adventurous.

JULIAN Driven, positive, high-energy. That’s four words, but close enough!