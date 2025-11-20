Ad

  • Riot Women

    2025

    Drama

    Drama about five women who find an escape from their chaotic lives by forming a punk band
  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7

    2025

    Entertainment

    Ru's back with his smash hit TV show! Start your engines as a brand new set of fabulous queens enter the werk room, hoping to win Mama Ru's seal of approval and take home the crown.
  • Daddy Issues Season 2

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Gemma's coming to terms with life as a mum, while Malcolm’s just thrilled to be a grandad. But a surprise visitor forces Malcolm to confront his past and Gemma to face her future.
  • 2025 | Sara Cox: Every Step of the Way for Children in Need

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Entertainment

    Cameras follow Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox as she takes on her Great Northern Marathon Challenge, a five-day trek in which she jogs, runs and walks 135 miles through the wild beauty of Northumberland National Park, climbs up into the Pennines and journeys across Yorkshire while carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack. He aim is to reach Pudsey in Leeds, the town that gave the Children in Need mascot his name
  • Alan Carr's Picture Slam

    2023

    Entertainment

    Comedy

    Alan Carr hosts this game show in which three teams of contestants have to identify a board full of images, with a chance of winning up to £10,000 if they know them all
  • How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

    2025

    Comedy

    15

    The beleaguered broadcaster reintegrates into life in Britain after a year working in Saudi Arabia, dedicating his efforts into a series of issues-led documentaries. The themes touch upon home and work lives, relationships, pastimes and the importance of nature. Steve Coogan stars
  • Being Eddie

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Arts and culture

    15

    Born and raised in New York, Eddie Murphy set his sights on stardom from an early age. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live out of high school and shared a stage with Jerry Seinfeld when he was just 17 years old. Two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall directs a feature-length documentary portrait of Murphy celebrating more than four decades in showbusiness, during which time he has repeatedly broken barriers. The actor and comedian permits cameras inside his home to glimpse life away from the paparazzi, where he reflects on the trajectory of his career and some of his greatest success including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Nutty Professor and Shrek. The film includes contributions from creative collaborators and friends including Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Reginald Hudlin and Seinfeld
  • Palm Royale Season 2

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney star in a comedy about a woman determined to join Palm Beach high society.
