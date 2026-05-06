Co-creator, co-writer and co-star of Am I Being Unreasonable? and co-star of Things You Should Have Done, which is nominated for best scripted comedy.

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You’re in two of this year’s Bafta-nominated comedies – Am I Being Unreasonable? and Things You Should Have Done. What quality do they share?

I think they both bring a unique, clear voice that has not really been heard before.

What drew you to them?

Things felt completely new and I was excited to be part of it. With Unreasonable?, Daisy May Cooper [co-creator, co-writer and co-star] and I describe it as a love story, but with friends. We connected over being at home during lockdown, with children. We wanted to convey as much of our friendship as possible.

How does the writing process with Daisy work?

We live quite far apart, so first of all we reconnect, then there is procrastination, but out of all that ideas will come. Daisy usually paces a lot while I tip-tap on the computer, saying, “We can’t say that,” and Daisy saying, “Yes, we can.”

Do you change things on the fly while you’re filming?

The whole of series one felt like it was on the fly because it was so new. We both know when it feels right, so we’re never wedded to any particular words.

Now you’re a writer/actor, do you still enjoy “just” acting?

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It’s what I came to first. I love turning up, being told where to stand, what to wear and what to say. Actors are essentially like children, and I love making no decisions.