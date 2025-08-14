The best of the rest?

You look at the likes of Hibs, who I think really overachieved last season. There’ll be the rivalry with Hearts, and [new investor, Brighton chairman] Tony Bloom is a very ambitious guy who will certainly want to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda. Getty

Who could be relegated?

It’s really difficult for the promoted teams. Falkirk have been a brilliant story. John McGlynn, back-to-back promotions – he’s a wily old fox, but it’s difficult. I think it’ll be a similar story for Livingston. And I’m a little bit worried for Dundee, where Steven Pressley’s taken over. I thought Tony Docherty actually did a pretty good job.

Who are the key players to look out for?

For Rangers, I’m a big fan of Nico Raskin, he’s their real driving force. I think he’s important for them. For Celtic it looks like Daizen Maeda will be the key man – Callum McGregor will be pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Which players could have a breakout season?

There’s the boy Ethan Ross at Falkirk. I’m excited to see them – John McGlynn’s got a good mix there in terms of youth and experience. And Aberdeen have bought one or two players. Kusini Yengi, the striker, will be an interesting one. MICHAEL POTTS

Steven Thompson

BBC Sport Scotland Presenter Steven Thompson. Getty

"It's nice to see a new face"

For player-turned-pundit Steven Thompson, to be a Sportscene presenter as the new season kicked off is an easy win. For one thing, this summer the BBC’s round-up of the action in the Scottish leagues turns 50.

“It’s been a staple for Scottish football fans for so many years, so to be part of it is a real privilege,” says the former Rangers and St Mirren player who is 46 and now occupying a berth once filled by the venerable Archie Macpherson and Dougie Donnelly. “I certainly never thought I would present the show, but here I am doing it.”

Equally, “There’s an excitement around the Premiership, because we have a new team. Having played in Scottish football for many years, I know you’re always coming up against the same teams. So it’s nice to see a new face in Falkirk,” he says of a side who’ve not played at the top since 2010.

A new side and five new managers will certainly shake up Sportscene’s post-match interviews. There is also an encouraging tailwind from last season, with Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup and Hibs turning round a “nearly catastrophic” start to finish third. “And with Derek McInnes going to Hearts [as head coach], you’d expect them to be strong.”

Throw in significant investment from the bigger clubs, notably a Rangers side buoyed by new owners, a new manager in Russell Martin and new star signing Djeidi Gassama, “and you are expecting all the big boys to be strong”.

Still, Old Firm old habits die hard: the tussle for the top will likely come down to Celtic v Rangers again. “And, if you’re a betting man, you’d look at Celtic.” CRAIG McLEAN

Ad

How to follow the Scottish Premiership: