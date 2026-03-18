Add LOL: Last One Laughing UK to your watchlist

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What made you want to try Last One Laughing?

My manager went bankrupt last year. I lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s not purely financial but, hey, it helps.

This is a show where people try not to laugh. Why do you think that appeals to viewers?

I don’t know. Maybe everyone secretly wishes they were a guard at Guantanamo, you know? They want to see people suffer, and they’ve figured out a framework for a bit of suffering to happen.

As a comedian, is it nightmarish doing jokes to an audience of your peers who can’t laugh?

Not so much. I don’t trust comedians. These guys have got big heads and big egos, and they’re throwing them around. They’re selfish people, and I try not to be selfish. I don’t want to be seen as having tickets on myself.

Tickets?

That’s a famous phrase, no? It means they think they’re all that, and more.

Have you ever had a gig where no one laughed?

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Absolutely, I’ve had bombs. I think people often think it’s my first time, and I’ve been doing it for over a decade. I just don’t exude confidence. I’m not someone who really should have a lot of people looking at him, probably. But then hopefully people find that funny. They’re like, “I don’t even think I should be looking at this guy….” That’s my sweet spot.