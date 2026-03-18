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You’re known for being deadpan. Is that an advantage in Last One Laughing?

My default is to not smile. If anything, I have to consciously show a bit more enthusiasm for stuff when it’s appropriate. I think it puts you at a slight disadvantage, because you become a target. Mel [Giedroyc] laughs at everything so it’s arguably trickier for her, but she was a hell of a competitor.

Have you ever had a gig where you’ve not made anyone laugh?

Loads of times, but that’s part of the process. The more you experiment, the better your show will be. Saying something out loud, pausing for the laugh, and then having that laugh not come – it’s like having your flies undone. My rule is always: if I have three gigs in a row that go badly, I’ll quit. I’ve been on two quite a few times.

Where’s the most inappropriate place you’ve laughed?

At my father’s funeral. I was very sad, but then when it’s really inappropriate, it makes you want to laugh, doesn’t it?

Who makes you laugh more than anyone else?

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My mum and brother make me laugh a lot. I’ve got three boys and their love language is just rinsing each other all the time. They’ll say stuff like, “Imagine going out with your hair like that” or “Imagine going out with breath smelling like that.” That, to me, is funny. It’s disruptive for them, and they’ll need therapy, but in the short term, it’s very entertaining.