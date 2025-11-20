Ad

  • Kingdom

    2025

    Documentary and factual

    Nature

    Documentary about four rival families - leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions - trying to claim a rich corner of Zambia as their home. Narrated by David Attenborough
  • Leonard and Hungry Paul

    2025

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    Two unique board-gaming friends meander through leafy suburban life, charting a story about judo, ancient Rome, first loves and the expansion of their social universe. Comedy, starring Alex Lawther, Laurie Kynaston and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
  • Film Club

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    Drama, starring Aimee Lou Wood and Nabhaan Rizwan as best friends retreating from reality into a world of movies. However, change is coming to their lives whether they like it or not
  • Murder Before Evensong

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Mystery

    A long-suffering priest investigates a murder spree in his sleepy village. Crime drama based on the novel by the Rev Richard Coles, starring Matthew Lewis
  • The Great British Bake Off Season 16

    Lifestyle

    Food

    Expect gooey glory, dough disasters and pastry pandemonium, as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond welcome a fresh batch of bakers into the iconic white tent to face the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
  • The Forsytes

    2025

    Drama

    Adaptation of The Forsyte Saga novels by John Galsworthy that follow an upper-class family across generations. Period drama, starring Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin
  • Hamza's Hidden Wild Isles

    2025

    Nature

    Documentary and factual

    Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin reveals hidden wildlife gems from across the four countries of the British Isles.
  • Game of Wool: Britain's Best Knitter

    2025

    Lifestyle

    Entertainment

    Tom Daley presents a knitting challenge, in which 10 amateur contestants put their skills to the test to impress judges Di Gilpin and Shelia Greenwell
