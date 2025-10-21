Add Lazarus to your watchlist

Ad

From pretty much the outset of Lazarus, the new six-part thriller from Harlan Coben, the eponymous Dr Lazarus is dead. On the set of the drama in Manchester, Bill Nighy, who plays the deceased psychiatrist, is conspicuous by his absence. Topping today’s call sheet are Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach, who play his offspring.

Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin in Lazarus. Prime Video

But fear not, Nighy is very much present in the series, despite his character’s demise. Hence the scenes already filmed of Claflin’s distraught son (also a psychiatrist) encountering the ghost of his father in the study where he died. And Dad’s not the only blast from the incorporeal past. “I see you met Cassandra,” Lazarus Sr says to Lazarus Jr of one of the old man’s former patients who was murdered years earlier. In this psychological thriller, it’s not just Lazarus who is risen.

“I was a Harlan Coben fan before I came to Lazarus, therefore you have my attention straight away,” says Nighy of the American author whose novels and stories have become TV drama staples.

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus. Prime Video

“It’s very smart, intelligent stuff. I love the twists and turns and complex plots as much as anyone. It’s intriguing and very entertaining.”

Following recent hits Fool Me Once and Missing You (both based on Coben novels), Lazarus is the first fruit of Coben’s new, parallel deal with Amazon Prime Video. He’s certainly not short of stories – Lazarus grew from a two-page outline.

Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus. Prime Video

From the start, Coben envisioned Nighy as his lead — “I don’t think that’s happened before,” he says. Why Nighy? “The man’s an icon!” he beams. “In this role, he brings warmth, eccentricity, humour and humanity. As Dr L is dead, I wanted him to be larger than life.”

Even though Coben killed him off, Nighy is keen to work with the writer again. “I like spending time with him; he’s an extremely attractive, entertaining person.

“It’s absolutely possible,” the actor adds, “that we have discussed doing something else together.” Craig Mclean

Ad

Lazarus is available to stream from 22 October on Amazon Prime Video