Prunella Scales: 'I'm terrified of everyone – well, a bit'
In January 1995 the late Prunella Scales met RT's Andrew Duncan at the Savoy Hotel in London to talk about her marriage to Timothy West, Fawlty Towers and why TV sitcoms were her "least favourite form of work". The subheading read: "Quite unlike the acerbic Sybil Fawlty, Prunella Scales is modest, self-critical and rarely given to passionate outbursts. Just don't call her a 'luvvie'…"
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad