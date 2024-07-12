Set on the Kent coast, this female-led drama stars Kerry Godliman as Pearl, a private detective who also runs a seafood restaurant and juggles the demands of her family — not least her larger-than-life mother Dolly, played by Frances Barber. Now it’s back for a second series (first shown on Acorn TV), we ask the two stars about landing meaty roles, whether the delights of filming by the sea have tempted them to up sticks and move to a coastal idyll — and what makes a great crime drama (hint: it’s not the crimes).

Kerry Godliman

Godliman as Pearl Nolan UKTV

Has filming Whitstable Pearl fuelled any dreams to live by the sea yourself?

I think about it most days! I’ve nearly moved to Brighton more than once. I can sort of see a life down there, but I can’t see me leaving London. I go on Rightmove weekly for a little look. And then I don’t do anything!

What do you like about Pearl?

There’s a morality to her that I find really appealing. She’s altruistic. She wants to help people when she sees injustice in any context. Every time the storyline features a vulnerable person, Pearl feels a deeper connection.

She learnt lots of family secrets in series one. What can you tell us about her journey in series two?

She’s much more confident with the private detective business, so she’s putting more energy into that. She’s got a new boyfriend. She’s in a good place. In series one, there was a vulnerability to her.

It’s lovely to see families that support each other Kerry Godliman

The series foregrounds strong female roles. How important is that to you?

I’ve played a lot of parts where I’m defined by my responses to male characters, so it’s nice to play someone who drives the story. It’s also nice to see a real loving family. It can be fun, especially in comedy, to see families arguing, but it’s also really lovely to see families that support each other.

What about Pearl’s relationship with her mum, Dolly?

Dolly and Pearl have a really solid relationship now that her questions about her father have been resolved. Pearl isn’t quite as confident as Dolly, but I think she deeply admires her. Their relationship is not a million miles away from me and my mum. Dolly is such a rich character – she was probably a bit of a raver in the 60s, she’s into an alternative scene, she’s quite left-wing. She doesn’t take any crap. I find her very easy to relate to.

Pearl at the scene of a crime in Kent UKTV; Acorn TV

What do you enjoy about working with Frances?

She’s such an extraordinary talent. It’s like putting on a comfortable jumper, there’s a warmth and ease to working with her. For me, it’s easy to flip between ‘Kerry and Frances’ and ‘Pearl and Dolly’, and maybe me and my mum.

We see Pearl worrying about her mum losing her faculties in one episode. How was that to play?

It felt really moving to explore her vulnerability and fragility. It was troubling as well, as we all have a fear and anxiety of our parents getting old.

As a mother of two teenagers yourself, does Pearl’s relationship with her son Charlie (Rohan Nedd) also feel close to home?

Filming the scene where Charlie leaves home caught me out. I was more moved than I’d anticipated. My oldest child is currently away from home, and it’s churned me up in a way that is all a bit new to me. It goes quite deep. But what I loved is that Charlie going is also a liberation for Pearl and her work. The “empty nest” is talked about sometimes exclusively in a sad way, but actually it’s quite freeing. You get a bit of your life back.

Are you a fan of crime drama?

I used to watch Inspector Morse with my dad. Less so these days, though I loved Mare of Easttown. It’s never the crimes that pull me in – it’s the characters.

Frances Barber

Barber as Dolly Nolan UKTV; Acorn TV

What’s it been like filming in Whitstable?

It’s the most gorgeous place. You understand where Turner [who lived in nearby Margate] got his inspiration. I’ve never seen such sunsets! We’ve just finished filming series three, which has a scene in which Tom (Robert Webb) is upset and throws something into the sea. They had to film it really fast as it was awful weather – and then all of a sudden, as he threw it, this extraordinary sunset appeared like a Turner painting. Watching on the balcony, Kerry and I were both crying!

Series one was filmed during Covid, when lots of the town was shut down. Do you have a favourite spot in Whitstable now?

There’s a wonderful fisherman’s wharf restaurant. It’s fantastic to go with my book, have a glass of wine and a huge plate of oysters, and hear the splashing of the waves. I couldn’t be happier.

Does a life by the sea appeal to you?

I think it must be wonderful. But I know myself – if I suddenly got a radio play or a voiceover, I’d go, “I can’t be bothered”. So I have to live where I live because I’m lazy. To me, it’s a holiday destination.

How do you feel about your character, Dolly?

I realised early on that Dolly is not just based on Julie Wassmer, who wrote the books – she is her. She was in CND and went to Greenham Common. My politics coincide with hers, so it didn’t feel too much of a stretch. I did the Whitstable Whitlit festival with her just after filming – the hall was packed!

I love Dolly because she turns every negative into a positive. Dolly lives in the present, and sometimes, her protection of Pearl can be too much – forgive the pun, but she believes Pearl can clam up like an oyster shell that needs shucking open again.

Why do you think audiences have warmed to their relationship?

Because it isn’t sentimental. Dolly is direct with Pearl – series one sets out its stall when she says to her, “When’s the last time you saw a penis?” In series two, she says of love interest Tom, “This guy’s no good for you. He’s wet. He’s useless. He’s hopeless.” It gets worse in series three!

I love Dolly — she turns every negative into a positive Frances Barber

What’s it like working with Kerry?

We just like each other. We slightly tinker with scenes just to put in a little more in our characters’ voices. Not without asking permission, obviously. We’ll improvise a little and we make each other laugh on camera.

Dolly gets some meatier scenes this series, including her own love interest. What’s in store for her next time?

She becomes a detective! Kerry had a scheduling clash, and someone had to be the detective, so why not me? Dolly says, “My daughter’s a private detective, but I taught her everything she knows.”

So, you’re angling for the lead in series four?

That’s it! I said to Kerry, “You’d better watch out…” Because Dolly is better at it! She really gets into following someone around Whitstable and hiding behind gravestones like she’s in The Pink Panther. She relishes being a detective. She has a hint of Miss Marple about her. And she solves at least one murder!

What do you think would come more naturally to you — being a detective or running a restaurant?

I know people who run restaurants and they work so hard. I couldn’t bear the stress! But I don’t think I’d be a good detective, either – it needs a particularly analytical mind, and I’ve never been any good at maths. But I love watching detective shows, particularly Colombo and Murder She Wrote.

You seem to be getting juicier parts as you get older. What’s your secret?

I know! In another crime series, The Chelsea Detective, I play Adrian Scarborough’s lesbian aunt! I’ve been playing mothers since I was 26. I was never Juliet! It wasn’t a case of playing beauties until 40 and then it stopped. I’ve never really been typecast. My “mercurial career” has played to

my advantage.

So what’s next?

Margaret Thatcher in a radio play opposite Derek Jacobi as Laurence Olivier. It’s probably the most difficult part I’ve ever done. My career might come to an abrupt end! Thatcher had voice lessons with Olivier when she was still Mrs Finchley, as it were. It’s a poignant and funny play. I’m having voice lessons from Steve Nallon, who played her on Spitting Image. I’m quite a good mimic so I can normally hear where I’m heading, but at the moment I’m stumped. He assures me I can get there…