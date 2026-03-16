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Showing 1 to 4 of 4 results

  • One Battle after Another

    2025

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. Years after the collapse of his political revolutionary group, Bob Ferguson lives in paranoid seclusion with his teenage daughter, Willa. But the merciless Colonel Lockjaw, a one-time target of Bob's group, has been hunting its members ever since, and has unfinished business with Bob.
  • Sinners

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Period horror thriller starring Michael B Jordan. In 1932 Mississippi, enterprising twin brothers Elijah and Elias, aka "Smoke" and "Stack", prepare to set up a juke joint to serve their town's black community. But there's a nasty presence hanging around town on opening night, just waiting for the sun to go down.
  • Hamnet

    2025

    Drama

    Documentary

    12

    Historical drama starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. In 16th century Stratford-upon-Avon, Agnes Hathaway and aspiring playwright Will Shakespeare fall in love, marry and have three children. Over the years, Will grows increasingly absent from the family as he pursues his career in London. Eventually, the couple suffers a terrible loss that each processes separately, though Will's latest play offers possible catharsis.
  • Weapons

    2025

    Horror

    Mystery

    18

    Mystery horror starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, with Amy Madigan. A small town is rocked when 17 children from the same school class disappear overnight. Their teacher, Justine, becomes the unofficial prime suspect, with devastated father Archer among those leading the charge against her. But this mass vanishing is only the start of the strange and violent happenings that come to plague the community.
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