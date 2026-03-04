Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Bugonia

    2025

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    15

    Satirical thriller starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Conspiracy theorist Teddy and his impressionable cousin Don kidnap biomedical company CEO Michelle and chain her up in the basement of their rural home. Over the next few days, Teddy proceeds to interrogate and torture Michelle in the hope of forcing a simple confession: that she is an emissary from a hostile extraterrestrial race and can take him to her leader.
  • F1

    2025

    Romance

    Sport

    12

    Thirty years after an accident on the track nearly ended his career, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) help former teammate Ruben Cervantes to save his struggling Formula 1 team.
  • Frankenstein

    2025

    Horror

    Fantasy

    15

    Fantasy horror starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi. In 1857, a Danish polar exploration ship rescues Baron Victor Frankenstein from the ice and the crew is attacked by a powerful man-like monster. Frankenstein recounts the story of how he created the frightful Creature by harnessing the power of the elements. However, his version of events differs from that of the Creature, which has its own account of life under the maniacal scientist.
  • Hamnet

    2025

    Drama

    Documentary

    12A

    Historical drama starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. In 16th century Stratford-upon-Avon, Agnes Hathaway and aspiring playwright Will Shakespeare fall in love, marry and have three children. Over the years, Will grows increasingly absent from the family as he pursues his career in London. Eventually, the couple suffers a terrible loss that each processes separately, though Will's latest play offers possible catharsis.
  • Marty Supreme

    2025

    Drama

    Sport

    15

    Sports comedy drama starring Timothée Chalamet. In 1950s New York City, shoe salesman Marty Mauser dreams of becoming the greatest table tennis player in the world. However, Marty's talent is more than matched by his brash bluster, which is both an asset and a curse.
  • One Battle after Another

    2025

    Action

    Crime/detective

    15

    Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. Years after the collapse of his political revolutionary group, Bob Ferguson lives in paranoid seclusion with his teenage daughter, Willa. But the merciless Colonel Lockjaw, a one-time target of Bob's group, has been hunting its members ever since, and has unfinished business with Bob.
  • The Secret Agent

    2025

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Political drama starring Wagner Moura. In 1977, at the height of Brazil's military dictatorship, a man calling himself "Marcelo" arrives in the northern city of Recife. He plans to reunite with his young son and flee the country, but time is ticking: it will take a few days for a fake passport to come through, and two men have been sent to kill him.
  • Sentimental Value

    2025

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Renata Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning. Following the death of their mother, Oslo sisters Nora and Agnes experience a difficult reunion with their estranged father, Gustav, an acclaimed but waning director. His latest project is a film about his own mother with a Hollywood star in the lead role - and he wants to use the family home as his set.
  • Sinners

    2025

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Period horror thriller starring Michael B Jordan. In 1932 Mississippi, enterprising twin brothers Elijah and Elias, aka "Smoke" and "Stack", prepare to set up a juke joint to serve their town's black community. But there's a nasty presence hanging around town on opening night, just waiting for the sun to go down.
  • Train Dreams

    2025

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Period drama starring Joel Edgerton. Born towards the end of the 19th century, orphan Robert Grainier spends eight decades living and working as a logger and railroad labourer across the USA's north west. Over the years, he witnesses progress, destruction, beauty and violence, and he experiences both love and unspeakable loss.
See more Oscars 2026: Best Picture nominees
Ad
Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad