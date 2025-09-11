This year's National Television Awards, with Joel Dommett hosting the ceremony, came to a close last night after a live broadcast from The O2 in London.

We already knew going into the night that Wallace & Gromit were being presented with the Special Recognition Award, but beyond that it was all to play for.

Some of the biggest winners of the night were Netflix hit Adolescence and BBC One soap opera EastEnders taking Serial Drama – with star Steve McFadden taking home an award for his performance.

Read on for the full list of all the nominees and winners from this year's NTAs.

National Television Awards 2025 winners: Full list of stars taking home biggest awards

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! cast gathered together in the jungle
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! cast. ITV

Reality Competition

  • The Traitors
  • I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER
  • Love Island
  • Race Across the World

New Drama

  • Adolescence – WINNER
  • Rivals
  • MobLand
  • Code of Silence
  • Ludwig

Quiz Show

  • Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
  • Richard Osman's House of Games
  • The 1% Club – WINNER
  • The Chase

Authored Documentary

  • Flintoff
  • There's Only One Rob Burrow
  • Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
  • Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER
  • Boyzone: No Matter What
The cast of Call the Midwife, behind the scenes holding a clapperboard
Call the Midwife won Returnng Drama. Neal Street / Olly Courtney

Returning Drama

  • Vera
  • Call the Midwife – WINNER
  • Gangs of London
  • Heartstopper
  • Slow Horses

TV Presenter

  • Ant & Dec
  • Alison Hammond
  • Claudia Winkleman
  • Stacey Solomon
  • Gary Lineker – WINNER
Jeremy Clarkson stood in front of a large green tractor with his hands spread outwards.
Jeremy Clarkson won with Clarkson's Farm. Ellis O'Brien

Factual Entertainment

  • Sort Your Life Out
  • Stacey & Joe
  • Clarkson's Farm – WINNER
  • Gogglebox
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

  • Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence) – WINNER
  • Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
  • Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
  • Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
  • Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
Owen Cooper wearing a white polo shirt and blue jumper, smiling and looking ahead.
Owen Cooper won an award for his turn as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Stephen Graham.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Michael McIntyre's Big Show – WINNER
  • The Masked Singer
  • Would I Lie to You?
  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

  • Emmerdale
  • EastEnders – WINNER
  • Hollyoaks
  • Coronation Street
  • Casualty
Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders sat down at a table looking miserable.
Steve McFadden won for his turn as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Serial Drama Performance

  • Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders) – WINNER
  • Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
  • Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
  • Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)

Comedy

  • Gavin & Stacey – WINNER
  • Brassic
  • Mrs Brown's Boys
  • Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
The cast of Gavin & Stacey's 2024 Christmas special laughing together on the sofa
Gavin & Stacey triumphed after its 2024 Christmas special. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Daytime

  • This Morning – WINNER
  • Loose Women
  • James Martin's Saturday Morning
  • Scam Interceptors

Talent Show

  • Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
  • The Voice UK
  • Britain's Got Talent
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • The Great Pottery Throwdown
Special Recognition

Wallace & Gromit – WINNER

Authors

James HibbsDrama Writer

James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.

