National Television Awards 2025: Full list of winners from EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey to Clarkson's Farm
The biggest night in TV didn't disappoint!
This year's National Television Awards, with Joel Dommett hosting the ceremony, came to a close last night after a live broadcast from The O2 in London.
We already knew going into the night that Wallace & Gromit were being presented with the Special Recognition Award, but beyond that it was all to play for.
Some of the biggest winners of the night were Netflix hit Adolescence and BBC One soap opera EastEnders taking Serial Drama – with star Steve McFadden taking home an award for his performance.
Read on for the full list of all the nominees and winners from this year's NTAs.
National Television Awards 2025 winners: Full list of stars taking home biggest awards
Reality Competition
- The Traitors
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
New Drama
- Adolescence – WINNER
- Rivals
- MobLand
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
Quiz Show
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Richard Osman's House of Games
- The 1% Club – WINNER
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Flintoff
- There's Only One Rob Burrow
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER
- Boyzone: No Matter What
Returning Drama
- Vera
- Call the Midwife – WINNER
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Slow Horses
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Claudia Winkleman
- Stacey Solomon
- Gary Lineker – WINNER
Factual Entertainment
- Sort Your Life Out
- Stacey & Joe
- Clarkson's Farm – WINNER
- Gogglebox
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller, Adolescence) – WINNER
- Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller, Adolescence)
- Tom Hardy (Harry Da Souza, MobLand)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Alison Brooks, Code of Silence)
- Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show – WINNER
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Emmerdale
- EastEnders – WINNER
- Hollyoaks
- Coronation Street
- Casualty
Serial Drama Performance
- Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell, EastEnders) – WINNER
- Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
- Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster, Coronation Street)
- Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren Branning, EastEnders)
Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey – WINNER
- Brassic
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
- This Morning – WINNER
- Loose Women
- James Martin's Saturday Morning
- Scam Interceptors
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
- The Voice UK
- Britain's Got Talent
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Pottery Throwdown
Special Recognition
Wallace & Gromit – WINNER
