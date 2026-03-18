Add LOL: Last One Laughing UK to your watchlist

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Where’s the most inappropriate place you’ve laughed?

In The Vatican. I was with a friend at an Easter service when I was about 19, and we were holding candles. We were chatting and her candle went into the lady’s hair in front. We were throwing ourselves on her to put it out. There’s a very specific smell, isn’t there, of burning hair? But luckily she was fine. We were howling.

Did you have a tactic to stop yourself from laughing in the show?

I used the power of my gurn. I idolised Les Dawson as a child, and no one has ever gurned like Les. It involves a lower jaw often coming up above the upper jaw. I had to employ every muscle and every sinew of my face and body, and use the muscles on the side of my neck. I’ve given myself a very cheap jowl lift. I won’t be going to see the botox lady, unlike Jimmy Carr.

You and Sue Perkins would have made a good double act in Last One Laughing…

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She would win. She would absolutely slaughter me. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed with anyone else the way I’ve laughed with her. It’s tears springing forth, usually at shared memories of things, or it’s just a word and we know exactly what it is and the story. I’m glad she was nowhere near the room. I did wonder, though, because they like to play those little pranks, “What if I open the shower and she’s in there?”