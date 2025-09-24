Strictly Come Dancing is bigger than its scandals. This time last year, amid a flurry of damaging behind-the-scenes stories, there were whispers that the show’s days might be numbered. Instead, it delivered one of its most heartwarming competitions yet, as blind comedian Chris McCausland and pro partner Dianne Buswell waltzed their way to victory.

Now, despite more tabloid headlines, Strictly is quickstepping back onto our screens for its 23rd series. As always, there are a few changes – voting is online onlyand the set has had a minor refresh – but the heart of the show remains the same: a new cast of celebrities looking to dazzle the judges with their dancing.

So, who’s bringing secret dance experience? Who’s got two left feet? Who’s already sweating with nerves – and who’s cool as a cucumber? This year’s professional dancers introduce the class of 2025…

Dianna Buswell with Stefan Dennis

66, Neighbours actor

Dianne Buswell is dancing with Neighbours star, Stefan Dennis. Elisabeth Hoff

Dianne “Stefan’s acting is going to help, as I always like to show a character in the dance. When we met he didn’t know anything about me. He told me the guy who won last year made him tear up. I had to say, ‘Did you notice he was dancing with me?’

“Last year was an incredible experience. Chris [McCausland] and I weren’t prepared for the way people kept us in to the end. I don’t come into it thinking, ‘Ooh, I won last year.’ It’s a new slate. One year you could be holding the glitterball, the next you could be gone in week two or three.”

So, Stefan, you didn’t recognise Dianne?

Stefan “I didn’t know her from a bar of soap! But she’s a brilliant teacher. It’s going to be hard work, but it’s going to be fun. You know, I could be digging ditches.”

Who’s your biggest competition?

“I’m a bit nervous about Dani, Karen, Lewis… Harry’s going to be a surprise. And Ellie is just a delight — she’s a bowl of positivity.”

Obviously, Neighbours is coming to an end again…

“Yeah, it’s a bugger, isn’t it?”

Is that why you had the time to do Strictly?



“Well, yeah. I was going into semi-retirement, then Strictly called and I’m into hours of intense training. I thought we had long hours on Ramsay Street. This makes that look like a picnic!”

Katya Jones with Lewis Cope

30, Emmerdale actor

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope. Elisabeth Hoff

Katya “I’m known as the queen of dad dancers, but this year is different. I think everyone’s aware that Lewis can move and I’m looking forward to turning him into a ballroom dancer. But his musical theatre experience might be a hindrance. Unlearning habits is harder than blank-canvas learning.”

Lewis, you joined the show late, replacing Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn. Have you caught up?

Lewis “The first call came on a Monday. By the Wednesday I’d agreed to do it, and on the Thursday I was on The One Show announcing it. I don’t feel like I’ve had the time to actually let it settle in and realise, ‘Oh God, this is actually happening.‘ I’m just taking every day as it comes.”

As a child, you appeared in a West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. Have you drawn on that experience for Strictly?

“Well, it was 19 years ago, and it was just tap dancing in my part. I haven’t worn a pair of tap shoes in 17 years, so I’m not sure how that would go. But if I manage to get to musicals week, I’d love to do something from Billy Elliot.”

How have you found being “Strictly-fied” with the fake tan, sequins and so on?



“I haven’t had the fake tan yet — I might need to change my bedding, it’s all white! But I think when you put the clothes on, it changes you. You start thinking, talking and walking differently. It brightens you up in every way.”

Carlos Gu with Karen Carney

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu. Elisabeth Hoff

Carlos “As a former athlete, Karen has incredible stamina and great muscle ability. But more than that, she learns so quickly. I think she’s going to do some really great dancing.”

Karen, what’s it like in the Strictly spotlight?

Karen “The launch show was incredible. It felt like a big football team to me, but now it’s just me and Carlos. I trust him implicitly. It’s starting to feel a little more real.”

Are you bringing your sporting competitive spirit to the dancefloor?

“No. When you’re that competitive, you’re never in the moment — you’re always thinking about the next game. I’m just here to have a good time.”

Is it hard to get out of that mindset?

“I think if I had more of a competitive mindset, I’d probably have a gold medal, not silver and bronze! That’s where I failed. But seriously, I think sometimes people get competitiveness wrong. There’s a competitiveness to be the best version of yourself as well.”

Johannes Radebe with Alex Kingston

62, former Doctor Who and ER star

Johannes Radebe is dancing with former Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston. Elisabeth Hoff

Johannes “The first thing we noticed about each other was our matching dress sense. She saw my ruffle shirt, and I saw her ruffle shirt, and we said, ‘How did we know this was going to happen?’

“In terms of dancing, Alex’s acting experience helps — dancing is storytelling, after all. But also, she has got rhythm, which I’m very excited about. When she dances, there’s an energy and a joy.”

Alex, did anyone inspire you to sign up?

Alex “Sarah Hadland doing it last year was the catalyst. We were in a play together in 2019, and we both said how much we wanted to do it, but our agents didn’t approve. So when I watched her I thought, ‘I’ve got to give it a go, then we can both fulfil the secret dream that we shared.’”

What’s your biggest Strictly fear?

“You have to be vulnerable in front of millions of people. That’s quite daunting, as is standing in front of the judges. When I watch Strictly, on the whole I agree with the judges, so I can’t just be thinking, ‘What do they know anyway?’”

Aljaž Škorjanec with La Voix

45, drag queen

Aljaž Škorjanec and La Voix. Elisabeth Hoff

Aljaž “When I met La Voix, I was amazed. We have a speed-dating day where we test who will dance with who, and it was so hot — 40 degrees inside the studio. I was sweating and self-conscious, but La Voix was there without a bead of moisture on her forehead. The way she made it look effortless was just brilliant. That’s years of drag performing in hot night clubs! We clicked right away.”

La Voix, how does it feel stepping into the Strictly spotlight?

La Voix “First of all, it’s a dream come true. I never thought it would ever happen. I had a leg wax cancellation, there was a window. I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’ For me, just having someone do my make-up and hair — it’s unheard of. I love it. I’ve always had to do it all myself.”

You’re looking fabulous today. Is the plan to perform in full drag every week?

“I think at the minute, the plan is: super, super, glam, glam every single week. Because I think that’s what Strictly is, and I can’t turn down the opportunity.

To come out in some dungarees and an old T-shirt — I can’t do that.”

Drag queens are known for their funny comebacks. Do you have any one-liners for Craig Revel Horwood?



“Within reason — I am genuinely here wanting to learn. But, yeah, if Craig goes too far, I will give as good as I get. I can’t help it. My mouth is my problem.”

Jowita Przystał with Ross King

63, showbiz reporter

Jowita Przystał and Ross King. Elisabeth Hoff

Jowita “It’s like we’ve met in a past life. We’re so comfortable with each other. We’re getting in trouble because we chat so much. Ross’s real strength is his personality. Dancing is truth, it’s joy, it’s feelings. I know that I will get that from Ross, and I think that’s 75 per cent of what you need. Technique, you always can learn.”

Ross, you’re used to getting the showbiz stories. What’s it like to be in one?

Ross “It’s very weird. There’s a bit of trepidation. I’m trying to surrender to it.”

Is there any experience from your career that might help?

“I’m used to live TV, and a live audience, so I think those two things will. But obviously, there’s the lack of dancing ability…”

Who’s rooting for you to win?

“Scotland — I’ve got the pressure of a nation behind me. And Team Lorraine! Lorraine Kelly’s called me “twinkletoes” from the beginning.”

Nadiya Bychkova with Chris Robshaw

39, ex-rugby player

Nadiya Bychkova and Chris Robshaw. Elisabeth Hoff

Nadiya “I love working with athletes — they understand that you need to put the work in, and it’s really important for Strictly because the time frame is so short. I can already say that Chris is maybe even better than any of my experiences before with athletes.”

Chris, how competitive will you be in Strictly?

Chris “I’m naturally that way from the life I’ve lived, but people say you don’t want to be too competitive on Strictly. My mate Ugo Monye did it a few years ago, so my competition is to beat him. A bit of friendly rivalry.”

What made you decide to do Strictly now?

“I’ve had conversations before, but I haven’t been in the right head space. I wanted to challenge myself. Plus, my son loves dancing. He’s excited.”

What did your rugby mates make of it?

“The support I’ve had has been amazing. I’ve already had more friends ask for Strictly tickets than England tickets! The demand is crazy.”

Kai Widdrington with Vicky Pattison

37, reality TV star

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington. Elisabeth Hoff

Kai “Vicky was who I wanted to get partnered with. People may not know that we have a big Geordie connection: my family’s from Newcastle. Naturally, there are nerves — but when the sense of accomplishment comes through, hopefully that will have a snowball effect.”

Vicky, you got married last year. What was your first dance at the reception?

Vicky “Oh, baby, come on. I didn’t have a first dance. We probably just shuffled a little bit, like some awkward couple at prom.”

So why do Strictly now?

“I’ve wanted to do it for years, but I’ve never been asked. When I got it, I was so shocked, I said to my agent, ‘Can I think about it?‘ She said, ‘Yes, but just so you know, you’re doing it.’”

How does Strictly compare to I’m a Celebrity...?

“In the jungle, I was in a bubble eating kangaroo bits with Ant and Dec. Here, I’m learning a new skill with judges critiquing us, as well as Sandra from Surrey. That does strike fear in my heart.”

Alexis Warr with George Clarke

25, social media influencer

George Clarke and Alexis Warr. Elisabeth Hoff

Alexis “George picks up steps quite well. Then I feel like he overthinks it and messes up the footwork. But it’s there. He has a natural rhythm. I’ve watched George’s online videos — he’s funny! And when he just goofs around, he’s super-groovy. I see a lot of potential.”

George, what’s it like to join Strictly?

George “It’s out of my usual realm. But when this came, I said, ‘Number one: it’s insane that I’ve even been asked. Number two: in three or four years, people may not even have a clue who I am. While I have the chance, I should do it!’”

What do your friends and family make of it?

“My nan would kill me if I said no. It’s cool to have something that my family actually understands when they watch it.”

Maybe you’ll get new followers from Strictly?

“There’s been a few occasions where somebody has come over and said, ‘Good luck on Strictly.’ And I can tell, without being rude, that they’re not in my usual demographic!”

Julian Caillon with Balvinder Sopal

46, EastEnders actor

Julian Caillon and Balvinder Sopal. Elisabeth Hoff

Julian “To get someone like Balvinder has been such a blessing. After we first met the celebrities, we are asked ‘Who do we think is good? Who do we think is one of the better dancers?’ Bal was in almost everyone’s top two. She has a hidden natural dance ability.”

Balvinder, you’ve revealed you did some amateur ballroom before. What started that?

Balvinder “It was because of Strictly! Watching the show in its first few series, I thought ‘God, what an amazing thing to get into.’ So I did a social dance thing in Huddersfield. It was the most euphoric thing I’ve ever done. But the class didn’t last long because it cost a lot of money.”

So, why do Strictly now?

“2025 is my ‘yes’ year. I lost my mum last year, and I think she would hate for me not to take up an opportunity like this. My mum was a real fan of the show. We used to watch together. She was strong and always put her best foot forward — I need to step into her energy.”

Lauren Oakley with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Lauren Oakley and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Elisabeth Hoff

Lauren “What I’ve noticed with Jimmy is that any kind of instruction that I give him — lower the arm, point the toe — he takes it on straight away, because he’s used to taking instructions from a coach. Which is great for me! Aside from that, he’s also got some rhythm. So I’ve definitely got something to work with.”

Jimmy, you’re a football legend, but have you done much dancing?

Jimmy “In the kitchen with the girls. I’m a girly dad. They make me do all sorts of things. My middle daughter is in dance school, and she was trying to make me do a split in the air. A box jump, I think it’s called. The moment I was asked to go onto the show, there was no way back. They said, ‘You’re going to have to take it, Daddy.’”

You’re used to performing at a high level in front of big crowds, but is Strictly a different ball game?

“Football, for me, is so easy. Dancing is out of my comfort zone. But that’s a good thing. When you stop playing football, you’re not really in that competitive kind of world. It’s nice to dip back in.”

It’s a sporty line-up — footballers, a rugby player, a sprinter-turned-Gladiator. Will you be fiercely competitive?

“I think all of us are going to be very competitive — all of us want to go as far as possible, you know? For now, I’m just trying to get better.”

Karen Hauer with Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

37, sprinter and Gladiator

Karen Hauer and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. Elisabeth Hoff

Karen “Harry’s an Olympian — he has the right mindset. But I want to take it further. I’ll say, ‘Can you isolate your toe from your right armpit? Bring your right shoulder down, so that your left little finger doesn’t touch the back of my neck.’ But we’ll also be laughing and having fun.”

Harry, you did the Strictly Christmas special last year. How different is the main series?

Harry “Christmas Strictly is a fun place to be — there’s an essence of glee and sparkle. So I’m fully aware that Christmas tens don’t equate to real tens!”

How does Strictly compare to life as Nitro on Gladiators — or as a sprinter?

“I’m on holiday. This is fun! I’m not getting hit with the pugil stick or racing Usain Bolt.”

Will you take any dance skills back with you to Gladiators?

“Come Gladiators series four, you’ll see my pinkie isolated on that pugil stick. You’ll see that right toe turn out on The Wall.”

Vito Coppola with Ellie Goldstein

23, model and actor

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola. Elisabeth Hoff

Vito “Ellie is like my little sister, and I’m her big brother. She’s one of the most brilliant, exciting personalities I have ever met, and we are going to make sure to bring that out on the show. I want Ellie to be herself. I think people will really appreciate and understand the way she will shine like a star in the sky.”

Ellie, you’re an actor and a model. How different is that to being on Strictly?

Ellie “It’s different from modelling because that’s just posing for pictures. It’s similar to acting which, like Strictly, is a whole big thing. On Strictly it’s dark, there are bright lights and there’s glitz. I love it so much.”

You’ve done a lot to raise awareness — you were the first model with Down’s syndrome on the cover of Vogue. What do you hope your time on Strictly will mean to people?

“Oh, just to work towards your dreams and hopes. Keep that up and be confident in your life. It’s been the best experience on Strictly. I loved doing the launch show. The dancers were amazing. And all the celebrities were incredible.”

Which of your fellow celebrities were you most excited to meet?

“La Voix. Who else? Well, the pros — Karen, Vito and Nikita are the best pro dancers ever. They’re all amazing, but the best one is Vito!”

Which dances are you looking forward to?

“The cha-cha-cha, the Charleston, the foxtrot, and the waltz. Just a few!”

Amy Dowden with Thomas Skinner

34, ex-Apprentice contestant

Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner. Elisabeth Hoff

Amy “Tom’s strength is his work ethic. He told me he’s up at three o’clock in the morning for work, selling on the market! And what I love about him is that he commits. There’s nothing worse than when you watch a celebrity begin a dance and they’re really insecure. But Tom just throws himself at it.”

So, Tom, why do Strictly now?

Thomas “No one’s ever going to think that someone like me would be doing Strictly. I want people to see that I can try new things and literally learn how to dance. I love that this show brings so much joy to families.”

Will your family come down to watch you?

Ad

“Of course. Everyone’s been saying, ‘Tom, I can’t wait to see you dance.’ I went to West Ham last week, and at least 500 people were queuing up to have a selfie or to wish me good luck. There were people going, ‘I’ve never watched Strictly before, but I’ll watch it because of you.’ I’m going to do it for the dads with the beer bellies.”