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What made you want to take part in Last One Laughing?

I spend 90 per cent of my life in the giggles. If I’m on stage, if I hear a funny sound from the audience, and everybody else has clocked it, I can be derailed for a good five minutes. So the idea of getting to do the challenge in person was far too tempting.

What’s the sort of stuff that usually sets you off?

An awkward silence. An awkward silence that’s then interrupted by something. A squeaky chair in a funeral. That will get me going. Any noise that isn’t meant to be there. If it’s an older lady on the bus belching, it’ll get me going 100 per cent.

Who was your comedy inspiration?

The holy trinity for me are Dawn French, Victoria Wood and Lee Evans. Dawn French being so giddy and young at heart; Victoria Wood being able to just hold a room with such a command as well as the quick-wittedness of her; and Lee Evans, because of how physically comical he was. He would be funny before he got to the mic.

What’s the first joke that you remember telling?

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Oh, we used to tell this really naff one all the time: What goes “Ha, Ha, Ha, thud”? A man laughing his head off. Come on, it’s terrible, but it kind of works.