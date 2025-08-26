Alison Hammond, who has co-hosted with Noel Fielding since 2023, agrees. “I will taste the thing that didn’t do well and say, ‘I don’t know what Paul and Prue are talking about. Everything’s amazing!’ I told one of the bakers and he was like, ‘We don’t really care about what you think, Alison!’”

“It’s a stressful situation,” adds Fielding. “The bakers’ chats with us are a little escape from the pressure of the actual baking.” Other parts of the Bake Off recipe are getting a refresh this series. “We’ve experimented with the technical challenges,” says executive producer Kieran Smith. “People thought the technicals were getting more complicated, so we reined that in to focus on traditional baking.”

Other new ideas include challenges where key ingredients have to be combined with two other bakers’-choice flavours, or where the bakers use their hands instead of utensils. “We’ve also moved away from international weeks — we’d say we’re making this country’s signature dish and then people with that heritage would go, ‘You’d never put those flavours in it!’” says Smith.

“We certainly listen to viewers’ feedback — we just want to keep it within the confines of what people love about Bake Off. Everyone will let us know if we mess with it too much.”