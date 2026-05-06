Star of Am I Being Unreasonable? Nominated for actor in a comedy.

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Congratulations on your Bafta nomination. You must be feeling a sense of déjà vu, after your win for the first series. What are your memories of that night?

I was shocked, I genuinely didn’t expect to win. This year, it’s strong competition again, and even being selected alongside these people feels crazy to me.

What’s changed for you personally between filming series one and two?

People started coming up to me and shouting, “Lenny!” I thought, “Do I know you?” It felt a bit odd at first, but now I just find it lovely. I went on holiday with my family and some of them hadn’t experienced it before, so they found it a bit weird.

What’s it like on the set of Am I Being Unreasonable?, with the writers also acting?

I’ve never had a job with so much improvisation. I think it makes the comedy funnier. You can tell when something is improvised, in a good way.

If I’m not making it funnier, I’d much rather the writers tell me Lenny Rush

Are they happy for you to change your own lines?

They pretend to be! I think so, yes. And if I’m not making it funnier, I’d much rather they tell me.

You’ve appeared in drama, too, including A Woman of Substance and the next Slow Horses. How different is it from working in comedy?

I think it’s similar, but even a serious show like Slow Horses has lots of funny things in it. I’m probably most comfortable with comedy, but I want to do other stuff. I want to be able to do a bit of everything. Caroline Frost

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Am I Being Unreasonable? is available on iPlayer