The Celebrity Traitors final is fast approaching, with just five players left in the ultimate game of deception, betrayal and trust.

Amongst the remaining players are Traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, and the remaining Faithful, David Olusoga, Nick Mohammed and Joe Marler - and it's truly anyone's game.

While it seemed both Alan and Cat were shoe-ins to win after Jonathan Ross's banishment, Joe's suspicion of the two could prove to be their downfall, but recently banished Faithful Kate Garraway isn't so sure.

Speaking to RT ahead of the final, the broadcaster revealed she'd love a Faithful to win the programme, despite initially thinking Cat was going to win the whole show.

"I'd love Nick, David or Joe M to win. I feel like Nick and Joe M might have more of a chance," she explained. "I felt like Cat was going to steal the show, because she is so brilliant, but I think she might have mucked up a bit actually, because I think by voting for me and encouraging others to vote for me, when other people think voting David, she's left herself as the last woman in the game."

Despite rooting for her fellow Faithful, Kate revealed she has "a feeling" that "Alan's going to win the whole thing".

Viewers will finally know who has won the game in just two days in a special 70-minute long episode.

Following the finale, there will be an extra special extended episode of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two and Sounds, where Ed Gamble will be joined by the all-star cast, the finalists and host Claudia Winkleman, as they react to the final episode and reveal everything about their time at the castle.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday 6th November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.