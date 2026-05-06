Star of Big Boys. Nominated for actor in a comedy

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Jon Pointing's Top 10 Comedy Picks

Jack wrote this character for you, Jon — does that give you more leeway to tinker with the script?

I think with this show in particular, Jack wanted me to do it because he saw something in me that he knew worked for

this part, for Danny. So I sort of took that as licence to bring something to the role. That said, you can get carried away by the improvising. You’re so keen to make people laugh in the room that it sort of takes away from what the scene is doing.

You’ve also been in hit comedy Small Prophets recently — how different is a Mackenzie Crook script to a Jack Rooke one?

Crook or Rooke? That’s the question. The pace is different – with something like Big Boys, you’re charging through the years with this group of people. With Small Prophets, it’s more like Mackenzie is trying to slow the world down a little bit.

What’s your favourite classic sitcom quote?

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From Peep Show… I probably say “That’s my bit of lager” the most. Or the other one I say from The Royle Family quite a lot is, “Bye bye, baby David.” But I quote Peep Show the most because it works for so many scenarios.