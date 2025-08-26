You’ve hosted The Great British Sewing Bee and starred in Ghosts, Man like Mobeen and Stath Lets Flats, so this should be a walk in the park, right?

Well, it’s Mitchell and Webb – which, in comedy terms, is next-level. It’s like getting to sit at the grown-ups’ table. Then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny and silly, and they’ll let you have a sip of advocaat.

Given your TV ubiquity, did you get to bypass the audition stage?

I’d worked with David before, when I did Would I Lie to You? I did an on-screen chemistry test with Rob. I’d also written with

Stevie Martin before. I’ve never worked with Krystal, so that was really fun. And Lara’s pretty much all the things I find funniest of all in human form.

You’re no stranger to sketch comedy. Your 2022 pilot sketch show Red Flag was a viral hit, and yet Channel 4 didn’t pick up the option. Does this make up for it?

Everybody wanted Red Flag apart from those people who were in a position to make it. But the return of Mitchell and Webb after such a long absence makes you realise that, sometimes, you just need to be patient.

Krystal Evans

You’re from Washington state, a long way from the world of British sketch comedy. How did you end up here

for Mitchell and Webb?

Long before I even summoned the courage to try my hand at stand-up, I would have told you that Mitchell and Webb would be the two people I’d want to work with more than anyone else in the UK.

Did that make the audition process nerve-racking?

They gave me the option to do it over Zoom, because I live in Edinburgh. They said, “Don’t make a special trip.” Needless to say, I made a special trip. I was so nervous, I tipped over to the point of being numb. I was genuinely thinking, “How will my legs carry me into the room?”

It all gets a bit meta in this series with sketches set in the writers’ room, which play off David and Robert’s public personas. Why were those sketches included?

In the original sketch show, they had behind-the-scenes stuff where the sketch ends and they’re just standing in their costumes, chatting. It’s an extension of that. To do stand-up you need to be aware what people think of you, and then address that. In this sketch show the writers’ room allows you to do something similar – and have fun with it.

Lara Ricote

You seem to bring a lot of your own vigour to Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping — where does that come from?

I have other comics to thank for that. I watch them to toughen up, get brave. I want to watch a comic and think, “I can’t believe they exist in this actual world!”

Can you give us any examples?

I watch [US musical comedian] Cat Cohen and she makes me feel like I can do what I do. Maria Bamford is another one, and Rory Scovel, too.

Your mother Gabriela Rivero is a famous soap actor in Mexico, where you grew up. What was that like?

Mexican soaps are very similar to each other. You have the rich family and the poor family, and then they fight. She had a huge part as a teacher in her 20s and people still call her by the teacher’s name in the street. She’s cool with that.

Now, you’re based in London. Was that always the plan?

Most of my favourite comics are here. I’ve just got my visa, which cost me a hundred million bucks, so I’m not

going anywhere. Until recently, I was living in a house full of clowns – you know, the French clowns who go to clown school? Clown school is actually very serious. They cry more than anyone else I’ve ever met.