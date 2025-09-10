Add Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale to your watchlist

After 15 years of playing Lady Mary, do people expect her when they meet you?

I do think sometimes people are a little surprised at how different we are when they meet all of us. Mary’s lovely but she’s very self-contained. She’s very different from who I am, and I’ve really enjoyed playing her.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in series one of Downton Abbey in 2010. © 2010 Universal.

In that time, Mary’s storyline has been arguably the most dramatic — daughter, wife, mother, widow, now matriarch and chatelaine. How have you evolved the role?

I feel like I’ve grown up with her. When I look back at those early episodes, I realise she’s become quite a different person. She’s always been strong-willed but, back then, she was petty, quite like a grumpy teenager. Since then, she’s faced all sorts of things and, in this film, she’s facing social disgrace. I think that’s what people enjoy seeing – the highs and lows of these characters and what life throws at them.

Maggie Smith and I played Bananagrams between scenes
Michelle Dockery

How quickly did you realise that Downton Abbey would change your life?

When I got the role I was 26, doing lots of theatre and just starting to stick my toe in television and film. I knew the show could work, that I was right for it, and that I was going into something that would change my career, but I never imagined it would go on for as long as it has, or be so huge.

We’ve had lots of period dramas, but Downton Abbey is a hit apart. What do you credit for its success?

I think it starts with the writing. Julian created this world of people that audiences really related to. And, in the end, it’s comforting.

Previously, you shared a lot of scenes with the late Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. What lessons did she share with you?

I soaked up every moment. With a very special one like Maggie, it’s like playing championship tennis – you really up your game. I was always slightly nervous going into those scenes, even though we were great friends and we worked together for 15 years. I will treasure those moments, and how we played Bananagrams between scenes. She was so good at it, and so sweet.

Caroline Frost
