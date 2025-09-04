Perhaps not, but Chiles succeeds in bringing us a fresh take on a composer who, with the Enigma Variations, Cello Concerto and especially Land of Hope and Glory, is considered by most today as the archetypal musical expressor of all things establishment and Empire. What new is there to say about him?

Chiles admits he wondered the same thing when first approached about the project – “19th- and early 20th-century figure, big bushy moustache, presumably a huge patriot, all that sort of thing” – but it seems digging into Edward Elgar’s wider life brought a rewarding trove of surprises. “I think the patriot label misrepresents him,” he says, remembering trips as a child to Elgar’s birthplace and along the Elgar Route, visiting places familiar to the celebrated composer, who moved around a lot in the Midlands.

He wasn’t that big on what some might call jingoistic stuff

“The lyrics for Land of Hope and Glory were added later to his music, and I got the impression from my research he wasn’t actually that big on what some might call jingoistic stuff. In reality, he was an outsider, a Catholic from the working class, not where you’d expect a composer of his status to come from.”

The son of a piano tuner, young Edward got his first taste of the keys accompanying his father on house visits where, once the piano was tuned, he would sit and play. In later years, travelling around his beloved Malverns, Elgar was able to relate with uncanny accuracy the details of each of these places, all absorbed by him as a child.

“He was a passionate hobbyist,” says Chiles, listing the composer’s pastimes from billiards to pyrography (decorative wood-burning) to cycling around Worcestershire. “He got into chemistry, and blowing things up in his garden. The impression I get is of a man with restlessness, being absorbed by a variety of things, before moving on.” Chiles, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, shares: “I certainly relate to those feelings. The more I learnt about Elgar, the more I liked him.”

Adrian Chiles. Shutterstock

And everything Elgar learnt went into his composition, it seems. “I’ve asked all sorts of people, footballers and actors, how they know to do what they do, and the very best mostly can’t explain it,” says Chiles, an interviewer for 30 years. “Elgar had a very interesting way of explaining it. He said that there is music in the air all around us, and you just take as much of it as you want or need. You pick it out of the trees and turn it into something. That’s a beautiful way of looking at music.”

This one-off documentary comes in the same week as Chiles extends his two-days-a-week job hosting on 5 Live to include Saturday Live on Radio 4. In a career that saw him debut on screen with BBC2’s Working Lunch in 1994, and includes the highs and lows of The One Show and ITV’s Daybreak respectively, does this latest move certify him once and for all as a radio man? It seems nothing is that definite.

“I certainly don’t have a plan, and I’m not sure the Almighty has,” he says. “Some things I’ve moved on from, and some things I was moved on from, but either way, I’m very lucky to do what I do, that’s for sure. It’s just chaos really, but it’s nice to try all sorts of radically different things.” His fellow Malvernian would surely approve.