Co-creator and writer of Amandaland, which is nomated for scripted comedy.

Amandaland has a huge number of Bafta nominations. How do you feel?

“Relieved” I think is the word. I’m particularly happy for our cast who got nominated. I love our cast – all our cast. And they deserve it, because they are excellent.

You used to be an “on-screen” performer yourself as a stand-up – why have you stepped behind the camera?

Well, when I was a stand-up, there were loads of jokes that I felt like I couldn’t say, that weren’t really in my voice. When you’re a stand-up, you have to be conscious of your persona. When we do Motherland or Amandaland, I can write jokes for people who I am not, in any way, shape or form.

Do you think that’s something other sitcom writers feel?

I think nowadays there’s a big push for writer-performers in sitcoms. Our show is kind of unusual because we’re a group of writers who write for a group of actors. We’re not in the show. But that, for me, is the sweet spot. Why not get a specialist to do the thing they can do really well, so I can do my job, and they can do their job, and together we make something really great?

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Broad City

    2014

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. Twenty-something best friends Abbi and Ilana are broke and flawed, but they don't shy away from the sticky situations New York throws at them.
  • Alma's Not Normal

    2020

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Sophie Willan writes and stars in the comedy about a rebellious woman with major career and domestic problems.
  • Eastbound & Down

    2009

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    18

    American comedy drama following the adventures of former professional baseball player Kenny Powers (Danny McBride).
  • Hacks

    2021

    Comedy

    Drama

    15

    Comedy drama, starring Jean Smart as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her smart young writer Ava
  • Such Brave Girls

    2023

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy following the fortunes of a single mother and her two young adult daughters. Starring Kat Sadler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey
  • Light Lunch

    1997

    Music

    A lunch-time comedy chatshow. It was a huge success initially but audience figures declined slowly eventually resulting in viewing figures merely deemed "satisfactory" by Channel 4.
  • The Office

    2005

    Comedy

    PG

    A mockumentary on a group of typical office workers, where the workday consists of ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, tedium and romance.
  • Big Boys

    2022

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Jack Rooke's semi-autobiographical comedy about mismatched young men from opposite ends of the 'spectrum of masculinity', who become best friends at university.
  • Roseanne

    1988

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    A revival of the popular 1990s sitcom "Roseanne," which centered on the everyday life of an American working-class family.
  • Absolutely Fabulous

    1992

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    British sitcom starring Jennifer Saunders as Edina Monsoon, a heavy-drinking PR agent, and Joanna Lumley as Patsy Stone, a chain-smoking magazine editor.
See more Holly Walsh's Top 10 Comedy Picks

Authors

Huw FullertonCommissioning Editor

Huw Fullerton is a Commissioning Editor for Radio Times magazine, covering Entertainment, Comedy and Specialist Drama.

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