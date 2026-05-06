Co-creator and writer of Amandaland, which is nomated for scripted comedy.

Amandaland has a huge number of Bafta nominations. How do you feel?

“Relieved” I think is the word. I’m particularly happy for our cast who got nominated. I love our cast – all our cast. And they deserve it, because they are excellent.

You used to be an “on-screen” performer yourself as a stand-up – why have you stepped behind the camera?

Well, when I was a stand-up, there were loads of jokes that I felt like I couldn’t say, that weren’t really in my voice. When you’re a stand-up, you have to be conscious of your persona. When we do Motherland or Amandaland, I can write jokes for people who I am not, in any way, shape or form.

Do you think that’s something other sitcom writers feel?

I think nowadays there’s a big push for writer-performers in sitcoms. Our show is kind of unusual because we’re a group of writers who write for a group of actors. We’re not in the show. But that, for me, is the sweet spot. Why not get a specialist to do the thing they can do really well, so I can do my job, and they can do their job, and together we make something really great?