Sam had been on Made in Chelsea and Pete, you were on The Only Way Is Essex, but how did these reality-show worlds collide?

Sam We met in a moment Pete doesn’t remember. He shaved me.

Pete His face.

Sam Pretty sure you did my chest, too. Pete was caressing me and it was like a dream come true – though he doesn’t recall it.

Pete I was paid to be there [at an event for a razor company in 2018] and didn’t know who he was. Officially, though, we met later on [E4 reality show] Celebs Go Dating.

Sam That’s when we bonded into best mates and have been inseparable ever since, like conjoined twins.

Pete OK, stop talking.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks. Joe Maher/Getty Images

What were your first impressions?

Pete Sam was [Made in Chelsea star] Louise Thompson’s snaggle-toothed little brother. I couldn’t stand him. Nonstop, in my face, touching me – a sensory overload. Eventually he wore me down and I accepted I’d never get rid of him.

Sam I loved it. I clung to Pete at the mixer on Celebs Go Dating because I was nervous.

Pete I’d be trying to chat to women and Sam would appear, then they’d walk away.

Has that first impression changed?

Pete It has for me. Now I wouldn’t be without him. He’s family.

Sam I’ve always thought he was a cool guy. Whenever I do anything that I’m nervous about, I bring Pete.

What do people get wrong about you both?

Pete People think Sam is ditzy, but he hides his intelligence really well.

Sam Please clip that for my dad.

Pete It’ll make him feel better about all the private education.

Sam I had a prior conception of Pete being an Essex hard man. But he’s a gentleman, and has a very gooey centre.

Pete Wicks holding a rescue puppy. UKTV/Sam Taylor

Has doing more reality TV together helped you connect?

Pete No. We just realised we’d do anything for money. Sam loves reality TV, and I despise it.

Sam I drag him into things knowing he’s not going to like it, then just watch the implosion happen. It’s incredibly fun.

What’s the most impressive thing you’ve seen each other do?

Sam Watching Pete on Strictly. Everyone wrote him off, but I saw how much he put into that. Seeing him sail through every single week was phenomenal.

Pete I’m proud of Sam every day, but this year the Unicef challenge [running five marathons and cycling over 130 miles] showed his incredible compassion. And if we’re going with TV, yeah, I did Strictly, didn’t win it. My guy does I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, of course he wins it. He’s just going from strength to strength, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.

You’re both well coiffed, but who will take longer to get ready for the NTAs?

Pete Sam. His prep starts three weeks out – conversations about what he’ll wear, beard trims, all of it.

Sam There’s a lot of phone calls that go to Peter.

Pete I turn up looking like I woke up in a wheelie bin.

Sam He does love a brooch, though.

Pete I’ve had one specifically made for it. Adds a little bit of class.

Anything else you do together beforehand?

Sam A pre-game hug.

Pete I have a pre-game vodka while Sam hugs me.

While you’re interviewing a guest on the red carpet, do you ever try to trip each other up?

Pete Sam forgets about the guest and makes it about me.

Sam Pete loves structure, I love chaos. Watching him try to shoehorn it back is hilarious.

Pete Which is funny, since Sam gets booked more.

Who wins at rescuing an interview?

Pete Me. When it becomes awkward, Sam starts telling people what pants he’s wearing…

Sam And then Pete will be like, “Enough.” He’ll give me a squeeze.

Pete We’re so close that now I just have to give him a look…

And finally, what’s the silliest argument you’ve had?

Pete When Sam tried to decapitate me.

Sam White-water rafting.

Pete He went out of his way to throw me from the boat, made me stand up when he knew there was a wire across the river – all for Instagram.

Sam It was so good though.

Pete I told him, “Never do that again.”

Sam And I never have.