Long anticipated and finally here, HBO Max arrives in the UK with the weight of its reputation intact. As the home of some of America’s most celebrated series and blockbuster films, its catalogue leans premium and prestige. From cultural heavyweights to buzzy new originals, this is a service built on an offering with some of TV and film's very best.

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