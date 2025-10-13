The death of Jilly Cooper has inspired an outpouring of affection for Britain’s “queen of the bonkbuster”, the author millions of women credit for introducing them to the ways of the world with her wit, warmth and champagne on tap. Only last year, Dame Jilly told RT of her recipe for domestic bliss: “Happiness in marriage comes from creaking bed springs, not so much from sex but from laughter. Well, a bit of both.”

With 45 titles to her name and 11 million books sold in the UK alone, Cooper was best known for her Rutshire Chronicles, an 11-strong set of doorstop novels following the antics of the Cotswolds horsey set in bedrooms and boardrooms.