Yes, the inevitable has happened – after three smash-hit series of glossy betrayal on BBC One, we’re getting the celebrity version. But this is no cheap cash-in, with genuine, A-list household names like Stephen Fry, Tom Daley and Clare Balding among the 19 famous faces being put through their paces by Claudia Winkleman.

“I could barely breathe when I saw them all in the Highlands,” Winkleman says. “I’m such a fan of every single one of them. The whole team were just in awe, it was hard not to scream, ‘You’re here!’”

“Any worry that they’re going to take it easy on these people because they’re celebrities – you can forget about that,” adds comedian Ed Gamble, host of companion series The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked. “We’ll get to see how they cope under that amount of pressure, and whether they will let slip their media-trained mask. But it’s still the Traitors we know and love.”

Though perhaps, for those playing it’s a little trickier. Normally, Traitors contestants are strangers to each other, sometimes even rewriting their backstories to play the game. Here, there’s no chance of pretending to have a different job – or putting on a fake Welsh accent. “You’ve made a lot of your decisions about someone if you’ve seen them on television for years,” agrees Gamble. “I think that throws an extra spanner in the works.”

Over the last two series of the main show, Gamble has gone toe-to-toe with every Traitor and Faithful on Uncloaked, commiserating with and grilling them on every double-cross, bad vote and tough decision they’ve made throughout the game.

In other words, he’s seen it all. So which celebrities does he think have what it takes to win the game as Faithful or Traitor? Here are his first impressions and his dagger rating of how far he thinks each celebrity will go…

Stephen Fry

Actor/writer/presenter

“Stephen’s renowned for being witty and erudite, as well as a hugely intelligent, perceptive man. So, I think he is built for a game like The Traitors. But you never know what happens to people in these situations.

“At the beginning of the game, you’ve got nothing to go on. And, you know, the discussions might come around to: ‘Stephen would be a good Traitor. He’s very intelligent.’ I’d give him five if it wasn’t for that.”

4 DAGGERS

Celia Imrie

Actor

“Celia’s an actor, and in past civilian series of The Traitors, people have hidden being actors. Because people latch onto anything — they might think, ‘Maybe that means they’re a Traitor. If they’re an actor, they’re good at lying, aren’t they?’

“That said, I think people love Celia so much that even if they suspect her, they won’t do anything, because it’s Celia Imrie, and how dare you! I actually might give Celia a five. She’s got sort of “queen of the castle” vibes.”

5 DAGGERS

Nick Mohammed

Actor/comedian

“I’ve known Nick since 2005 when I was 19, so I was very excited to see him in the line-up! He is an incredibly nice man and I can’t imagine him wanting to wish harm on anyone — or coping with that level of pressure.

“But to his benefit, he’s clever, he can be a little bit quieter, and people just naturally love him. So, I will give Nick four. I think he’s incredibly perceptive, and people will naturally warm to him.”

4 DAGGERS

Tom Daley

Olympian/author/ broadcaster/entrepreneur

“Tom Daley is a very nice man. He has obviously achieved a lot in his life and his career. But I wonder if he’ll be a bit too nice…”

3 DAGGERS

Charlotte Church

Singer/activist

“Charlotte’s reputation and position within the British public is unassailable — she obviously started working as a child, and then became a national treasure. She’s a lovely person, and wants everyone to be OK. But I think she’s got more of a sharp edge to her than people might think.”

3 DAGGERS

Joe Wilkinson

Comedian

“I’ve known Joe for ages. He’s incredibly funny, but I’ve never seen him be arsed to do anything! I think Joe will have a nice time, but I don’t know if he can be bothered. There are people I feel comfortable giving a one to, and Joe is one of them.”

1 DAGGER

Jonathan Ross

Presenter

“I’ve grown up watching Jonathan. He’s very good at asking people questions, and he’s very good at getting to the heart of the matter. So that might help him in the castle.”

4 DAGGERS

Cat Burns

Singer/songwriter

“I knew very little about Cat Burns until recently, because I’m not particularly plugged into the Gen Z pop music scene. I think that might serve her well, because fewer of them will know who she is, or be familiar with her work. Going in with a little less preconception might make her an interesting contestant. There’s a question mark around her.”

3.5 DAGGERS

Clare Balding

Broadcaster/author

“Look, they’re all legends here. That’s the umbrella term. Clare Balding has been working in broadcasting for so long, so is good at getting the most out of people, and good at assessing a situation. She’s also lovely, so I wonder whether she’s too lovely for the situation. But we will see. I’m going to give Clare Balding a three, which is sort of my question mark number. No fives yet, you’ll notice…”

3 DAGGERS

David Olusoga

Historian/film-maker

“David Olusoga is also hugely intelligent. We can put him up there in the Fry ranks, I think, and he’s a very calming presence as well. At the Round Table, perhaps, an asset. Regardless of whether he’s a Faithful or Traitor, I think he will bring the group together.”

4 DAGGERS

Alan Carr

Comedian

“Alan is one of the loveliest people on the planet. I don’t know him particularly well but whenever I see him, his life seems like a whirlwind, so I wonder if he would be slightly too chaotic to find a Traitor, or be a Traitor. He’s always got a joke ready, though. So maybe that will help him in the castle.”

3 DAGGERS

Joe Marler

Former England rugby player/podcaster

“I’m not particularly a rugby fan, but I was aware of Joe’s work through his podcast. He is an extremely funny man. I think he will be popular within the group. He seems to like a laugh. But there are some people in there that like a laugh so much, I wonder if they can be serious when they need to. I want to give him a two, but I’m going to give him a three because he is absolutely massive, and could crush me with his little finger.”

3 DAGGERS

Kate Garraway

Broadcaster

“Again, a professional interviewer. She deals with difficult people on a regular basis, and is friendly and open. But the thing is, with people who seem genuine and seem open within their work, that could be an advantage or a disadvantage based on their role within the game.”

2 DAGGERS

Mark Bonnar

Actor

“He’s been in a show like Line of Duty, which was largely about subterfuge and hiding your role, and I feel like people could use that against him potentially. The acting thing can be an advantage or a disadvantage. I think Mark loves the show, which helps. And Mark is well loved and seems like a very genuine man. So, I’m going to go a bit higher.”

4 DAGGERS

Niko Omilana

Content creator

“I’ve seen a few of Niko’s YouTube videos. Quite a lot of them involve him asking spoof questions to people. So, there’s an element of subterfuge there, which might be relevant experience. He has the same advantage as Cat Burns — I’m not sure how much Niko’s work with The Beta Squad will be in Stephen Fry or Celia Imrie’s sphere of interest. He may benefit from being a little less known amongst that group, even though he’s absolutely huge within his own audience.”

4 DAGGERS

Lucy Beaumont

Comedian

“I’m going to be harsher on the comedians because I do know them! Lucy Beaumont is incredibly funny. She’s very talented. But she’s one of the maddest people I’ve ever met in my life. You never know what’s going to come out of Lucy Beaumont’s mouth. So, I think maybe she could cause chaos in there among all camps within the castle.”

2 DAGGERS

Paloma Faith

Singer/songwriter/actor

“Paloma Faith is brilliant. She’s so funny, but from what I’ve seen of her she has no filter. And I think that could be an issue in the castle. She’s well liked though, so I think people will trust her. Sorry to be boring, but I’m going to give another three.”

3 DAGGERS

Ruth Codd

Actor

“I’ve watched quite a lot of Ruth’s acting work — she’s been in some really good Mike Flanagan projects, and I’m a big Mike Flanagan fan — but she might be slightly less known by some of the people in there, unless they watch a lot of Netflix horror series. She’s an actor with a very distinctive personality and I don’t think she takes bulls**t from anyone.”

4 DAGGERS

Tameka Empson

Actor/comedian

“She’s absolutely hilarious. I was a big fan of her sketch show growing up, and she’s obviously brilliant in EastEnders as well. Again, a very open and genuine person, who wants to get to know people. But

I wonder whether she’ll just enjoy the experience too much and forget to play the game.”

2 DAGGERS