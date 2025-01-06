Subscribe to Radio Times
Try 10 issues for just £10!
Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels revealed that the cast were kept in the dark on where Goosebumps would go in the second series known as "The Vanishing"
Try 10 issues for just £10!
Save 1/3, plus enjoy a £15 voucher for the RHS Cafés with this exclusive offer!
With our top four equity release facts you will have a better idea of what’s really on offer and whether it could be right for you.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.