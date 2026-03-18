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What’s the hardest you’ve ever laughed?

On this. The laugh that came out of my mouth was actually quite scary, maybe because I was stifling it. I’ve accessed a new laugh, and I have many – an angry laugh, a flirty laugh, a “when something is funny” laugh, and now a demonic laugh to add to it.

What do you find funny?

I love a good, simple, elegant fart joke. It’s the simple things, like people falling over, and adding something silly into solemnity is always going to get me. I laugh a lot, and that tends to make people laugh a lot, but I still haven’t figured out if it’s with me or at me.

Did you always want to get into comedy?

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No, I was always going to be a very serious actor doing very serious Shakespeare at the RSC. Then I auditioned to be in Dane Baptiste’s sitcom Sunny D. I’d never done a sitcom before and it was the most fun I’d ever had. I got a lot of people saying, surprised, “You’re really funny.” Off the back of that, I met Akemnji Ndifornyen, who was the creator of an amazing sketch show called Famalam, which basically changed my life. I now have two Baftas for comedy [Best Short Form Programme for Brain in Gear and Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Black Ops]! It’s wild to me that that’s where my career has gone.