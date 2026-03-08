Ad

  • Erin Brockovich

    2000

    Drama

    Documentary

    15

    Oscar-winning biographical drama starring Julia Roberts. When she loses a lawsuit following a car accident, unemployed single mother Erin Brockovich browbeats her lawyer, Ed Masry, into giving her a job. Soon she discovers that a power company has been dumping toxic waste and poisoning the residents of a small town. Masry's firm takes up the case - making Brockovich the unlikely linchpin in one of corporate America's biggest ever lawsuits.
  • Cold War

    2018

    Drama

    Music

    15

    A musical director and a young singer are in love, but are doomed to be separated by differing loyalties and the Iron Curtain. Pawel Pawlikowski's award-winning drama, starring Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot and Borys Szyc. In Polish/French/Croatian/German/Russian/Italian with English subtitles
  • No Other Land

    2024

    Documentary

    18

    Documentary. Basel Adra, a lifelong resident of Masafer Yatta - a West Bank Palestinian community, occupied since the 1960s by the Israeli military - films his day-to-day experiences. In 2019, the government announces plans to claim more of the region's land and displace its residents, which swiftly causes turmoil for its citizens.
  • Mistress Dispeller

    2024

    Documentary

    Family

    Documentary. Film-maker Elizabeth Lo turns a philosophical lens onto the work of "mistress dispeller" Wang Zhenxi, who is an expert in the investigation and resolution of marital affairs in the Chinese city of Luoyang.
  • The Father

    2020

    Drama

    Mystery

    12A

    Psychological drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Anthony, an 80-year-old man with dementia, has increasing difficulty recognising the world around him and the people who care for him, including his daughter Anne. Matters grow more distressing as Anthony begins to suspect the people around him of malevolent intent.
  • Kensuke's Kingdom

    2023

    Animation

    Family

    PG

    Animated adventure featuring the voices of Aaron MacGregor and Ken Watanabe. Young Michael embarks upon a globe-trotting sea voyage with his parents. But a storm separates them and Michael finds himself on a desert island with only his dog and an elderly man, Kensuke, for company.
  • Platoon

    1986

    Drama

    War

    15

    Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning war drama starring Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe and Charlie Sheen. Within days of his arrival in Vietnam, college dropout Chris Taylor is plunged into the hellish life of a GI, a world of fear, exhaustion and casual brutality in a fight against an unseen enemy.
  • Cabaret

    1972

    Music

    Musical

    X

    Bob Fosse's Oscar-winning musical drama, based on Christopher Isherwood's memoir, starring Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and Michael York. A love affair develops between cabaret singer Sally Bowles and naive young Englishman Brian Roberts in the decadent Berlin of the 1930s, all while Nazism develops a steady grip on German society.
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    2018

    Animation

    Fantasy

    PG

    Animated action adventure featuring the voices of Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. Teenager Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive arachnid and develops superhuman abilities like those of local hero Spider-Man. When Spidey is taken out of action by villain Kingpin, Miles must step up to prevent an unstable supercollider from sending New York into another dimension. But he soon finds he's not the only spider-being in town...
  • The Martian

    2015

    Sci-fi

    Adventure

    12

    Science-fiction drama based on the novel by Andy Weir, starring Matt Damon. After a manned mission to Mars is hit by a ferocious storm, Mark Watney is left behind when his fellow crew members make their escape. Using scientific knowledge, ingenuity and drawing on seemingly inexhaustible levels of resolve, Mark must find a way to survive long enough to be rescued.
