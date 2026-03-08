Animated action adventure featuring the voices of Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. Teenager Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive arachnid and develops superhuman abilities like those of local hero Spider-Man. When Spidey is taken out of action by villain Kingpin, Miles must step up to prevent an unstable supercollider from sending New York into another dimension. But he soon finds he's not the only spider-being in town...