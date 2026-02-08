Ad

  • Anniversary

    2025

    Thriller

    15

    In this provocative political thriller, a close-knit family is torn apart as a new movement envelops the United States. Diane Lane stars.
  • Deliverance

    1972

    Thriller

    Adventure

    X

    Thriller starring Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds and Ned Beatty. On a weekend canoe excursion in the Appalachians, Lewis Medlock and three city-dwelling friends attempt to navigate a wild and uncharted river, the future of which is threatened by a dam project. But when two mountain men appear, the mood of their trip changes dramatically.
  • Ghost Stories

    2017

    Horror

    Thriller

    15

    Horror starring Andy Nyman, Martin Freeman and Paul Whitehouse. A professor who exposes "psychic cheats" on a television show accepts the challenge to investigate three baffling cases of apparent paranormal activity.
  • Free Solo

    2018

    Documentary

    Adventure

    12A

    Oscar-winning documentary about climber Alex Honnold's preparations to conquer the formidable El Capitan rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park and be the first to succeed without ropes or safety equipment.
  • Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

    2023

    Documentary

    15

    Documentary. In a woodland smoke sauna in southern Estonia, a group of women meet to share stories of life events, traumas and other personal matters. As they also participate in traditional chants and other cleansing rituals, a portrait of mutual support takes shape.
  • Woman at War

    2018

    Comedy

    Adventure

    12A

    An Icelandic environmental activist single-handedly fights a campaign of illegal sabotage against the aluminium industry. Her priorities shift when her application to adopt a Ukrainian orphan is accepted, leaving her struggling to balance the future of the Earth with the immediate needs of her child. Comedy drama, starring Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir and Jóhann Sigurðarson. In Icelandic, English, Ukrainian, Chinese and Spanish
  • Babylon

    2022

    Comedy

    Drama

    18

    Period comedy drama starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva. In 1920s Hollywood, against the backdrop of the coming of sound film-making, Mexican immigrant Manny Torres experiences the highs, lows and sheer excess of this new industry. His fate intertwines with those of two actors: vivacious ingenue Nellie LaRoy and silent star Jack Conrad, whose career is on the wane. Amid all this glitz and glamour, disaster is never far away.
  • The Taste of Things

    2023

    Romance

    Drama

    12A

    Period romantic drama starring Benoît Magimel and Juliette Binoche. On a beautiful estate in late 19th-century France, renowned gourmet Dodin works alongside his lover, the talented cook Eugénie. But despite the harmony of their unconventional relationship, all he really wants is her hand in marriage.
  • The Left Handed Gun

    1958

    Western

    Drama

    PG

    Western starring Paul Newman. Young desperado Billy the Kid embarks on a relentless quest for revenge when the benevolent rancher to whom he is devoted is murdered by a corrupt lawman.
  • Crimes of the Future

    2022

    Horror

    Sci-fi

    18

    Futuristic sci-fi drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. In a near-future where humans are evolving in strange ways, Saul Tenser has turned his ability to grow extra internal organs into a grisly performance art. But he begins to question the direction humanity is taking after he is contacted by a sinister radical group.
