Period comedy drama starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva. In 1920s Hollywood, against the backdrop of the coming of sound film-making, Mexican immigrant Manny Torres experiences the highs, lows and sheer excess of this new industry. His fate intertwines with those of two actors: vivacious ingenue Nellie LaRoy and silent star Jack Conrad, whose career is on the wane. Amid all this glitz and glamour, disaster is never far away.