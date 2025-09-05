In 1838 Germany, Thomas Hutter is sent to the Carpathian mountains to secure the signature of enigmatic nobleman Count Orlok on a property sale in the German city of Wisborg. Thomas leaves his bride Ellen in the care of friend Friedrich Harding and his wife Anna. The young man barely survives the exhausting trip to Europe and stumbles home to find Ellen driven to delirium by a telepathic bond to the Count. Director Robert Eggers' version of the Dracula-inspired horror, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson