Films of the Week: 8–14 September
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
The BrutalistEpic period drama starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. In 1947, Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth arrives in America. After a rocky start in this new land, he finds his luck changing when he meets a wealthy industrialist who wants László to build an ambitious community project. However, for the tormented László and his wife, Erzsébet, this commission proves both blessing and curse.
Brief EncounterClassic romantic drama starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard. A chance meeting in a suburban railway station brings together Laura Jesson, a happily married woman, and Dr Alec Harvey who is also married. They fall in love, but their secret happiness is marred by the furtive way they must carry on the affair and the realisation that eventually a choice must be made.
Hope and GlorySemi-autobiographical drama based on the wartime childhood of writer/director John Boorman. In the London suburbs, nine-year-old Bill Rohan finds his own life, and the lives of his family, increasingly disrupted during the early months of the Second World War.
The Killing FieldsBiographical war drama starring Sam Waterston, Dr Haing S Ngor and John Malkovich. Cambodia, 1973: American journalist Sydney Schanberg and his guide Dith Pran are operating out of the war-torn ruins of Phnom Penh. When the Khmer Rouge armies enter the city, foreign reporters find themselves the target of hatred and are rounded up, facing the prospect of possible execution.
Bo66yDocumentary portrait of footballer Bobby Moore, England's finest defender and the country's only World Cup-winning captain, charting his life and times from domestic success with West Ham United and becoming England's youngest-ever captain to World Cup glory in 1966 and his later struggles with management and the battle with illness that took his life at the age of 51. Interviewees include Pelé, Geoff Hurst and Frank Lampard.
A Fistful of DollarsClassic spaghetti western starring Clint Eastwood. A mysterious gunfighter arrives in a lawless town on the Mexican border. The town is run by two rival families and, after witnessing the stranger's lethal gunfighting prowess, both are eager to recruit him to their cause.
NosferatuIn 1838 Germany, Thomas Hutter is sent to the Carpathian mountains to secure the signature of enigmatic nobleman Count Orlok on a property sale in the German city of Wisborg. Thomas leaves his bride Ellen in the care of friend Friedrich Harding and his wife Anna. The young man barely survives the exhausting trip to Europe and stumbles home to find Ellen driven to delirium by a telepathic bond to the Count. Director Robert Eggers' version of the Dracula-inspired horror, starring Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
MindhornComedy starring Julian Barratt and Andrea Riseborough. When the deranged fan of a 1980s detective TV series goes on the rampage, the show's wrung-out star is enlisted to help take him down. But adopting the guise of Mindhorn, his old character, could create more problems for the actor than he's able to handle.
TárBlack comedy drama starring Cate Blanchett. Acclaimed classical music conductor Lydia Tár finds her perfectly curated image begin to crumble when she is accused of abuses of power and sexual misconduct in the workplace. In refusing to examine her behaviour, Lydia only makes her situation worse.
CapernaumIn Beirut, Zain is a young boy of uncertain age who is in prison for stabbing someone. He is also suing his parents for neglect. Writer/director Nadine Labaki's Cannes Jury prize-winning, Oscar-nominated drama, starring Zain Al Rafeea. In Arabic and Amharic, with English subtitles