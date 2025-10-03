Films of the Week: 6–12 October
- Steve
2025
Drama
Comedy
15A TV news crew is granted access to Stanton Wood reform school as head teacher Steve (Cillian Murphy), deputy Amanda (Tracey Ullman) and newest recruit Shola (Simbiatu Ajikawo) work tirelessly to offer hope and support to young men who have been abandoned by society and the system. These troubled souls include Andy (Douggie McMeekin), Ash (Joshua Barry), Jamie (Luke Ayres), Nabz (Ahmed Ismail), Tarone (Tut Nyuot) and Shy (Jay Lycurgo), who receives bad news from his mother that tips him over the edge. While Steve resorts to covert swigs of alcohol to carry him through a hellish day he will never forget, Shy spirals out of control, wreaking havoc in front of the TV crew
- Eileen
2023
Drama
Thriller
15In 1960s Massachusetts, twenty-something shrinking violet Eileen Dunlop works as a secretary at a juvenile detention centre. The mundanity of her life is shattered by the arrival of alluring psychologist Dr Rebecca St John, but matters soon take a disturbing turn. Director William Oldroyd's thriller, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway
- Io Capitano
2023
Drama
Action
15Two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, leave Dakar to reach Europe for a better life. Drama, starring Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall. In Wolof, French, Arabic and Italian with English subtitles
- If Beale Street Could Talk
2018
Drama
Romance
15In early 1970s Harlem, 19-year old Tish Rivers recalls the longtime relationship between her and fiancé Alonzo 'Fonny' Hunt. With a child on the way, their plans of starting a family and embracing the future are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit. Director Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama, starring KiKi Layne and Stephan James
- The Librarians
2025
Documentary and factual
Crime/detective
15Documentary. In 2021, the Governor of Texas sent a letter to school boards calling for institutions to remove from their libraries various books that contain themes relating to sexuality and race. Director Kim A Snyder follows educators from across the Southern United States as they work to combat this ruling and the country's broader turn against progressive ideas and freedom of thought.
- Batman Begins
2005
Drama
Action
12Action fantasy starring Christian Bale. When the wealthy parents of young Bruce Wayne are killed in front of him during a street robbery, the traumatised youth becomes bitter and eaten up with a desire for revenge. After a period in the Far East where he learns disciplined fighting skills and the power to channel his rage from the enigmatic Henri Ducard, the now adult Wayne returns to a Gotham City riddled with corruption and embarks on a crusade to cleanse the metropolis of crime under the guise of "the Batman".
- All the President's Men
1976
Drama
Documentary and factual
15Political thriller starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. Based on the real-life investigation by Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, this film painstakingly reconstructs the events surrounding the most significant political scandal of the 1970s which led to the Watergate hearings.
- In Flames
2023
Drama
Horror
15Supernatural horror starring Ramesha Nawal and Bakhtawar Mazhar. A young Karachi woman and her mother face a string of unusual threats after the family patriarch dies.
- The Producers
1968
Drama
Comedy
PGClassic comedy starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder. Struggling producer Max Bialystock was once the "King of Broadway", but is now making a living by conning old ladies out of their savings. Then his accountant, Leo Bloom mentions a sure-fire way of making some quick cash by putting on a guaranteed Broadway flop.
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
2022
Drama
Comedy
15Action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a fictional version of himself. After losing out on the role of a lifetime, jaded, cash-strapped Hollywood star Nick Cage travels to Mallorca to fulfil the fantasy of a rich super-fan who wants him to read his screenplay. But once there, Cage is recruited by two CIA agents to investigate a political kidnapping - and is plunged into a plot that's just like one of his bombastic blockbusters.