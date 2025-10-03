Action fantasy starring Christian Bale. When the wealthy parents of young Bruce Wayne are killed in front of him during a street robbery, the traumatised youth becomes bitter and eaten up with a desire for revenge. After a period in the Far East where he learns disciplined fighting skills and the power to channel his rage from the enigmatic Henri Ducard, the now adult Wayne returns to a Gotham City riddled with corruption and embarks on a crusade to cleanse the metropolis of crime under the guise of "the Batman".