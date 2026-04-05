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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Vengeance Most Fowl

    2024

    Animation

    Adventure

    U

    Animated Wallace & Gromit comedy featuring the voice of Ben Whitehead. The dynamic duo get into a spot of bother when old nemesis Feathers McGraw hacks into Wallace's latest invention and sets out on a crime spree. With Wallace in the frame, it's up to Gromit to save the day. Can he outwit the diabolical penguin once again?
  • Gosford Park

    2001

    Drama

    Mystery

    15

    Ensemble murder mystery from the writer of Downton Abbey and featuring Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon and Helen Mirren. In 1930s rural England, a battery of well-to-do guests and their servants attend a weekend's shooting and socialising. But their reverie is shattered by a murder, after which everyone is a suspect.
  • Misbehaviour

    2019

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessie Buckley. In 1970, student Sally Alexander struggles with the sexism of her professors. Meanwhile, in the lead-up to the Miss World contest, to be held in London, budding beauty queen Jennifer Hosten struggles with the event's racism. Paths converge when Sally and her activist friend Jo Robinson plan to disrupt the pageant during its live broadcast.
  • Brooklyn

    2015

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Romantic drama starring Saoirse Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson. County Wexford, 1950: young Eilis Lacey is sponsored for a job in America by a visiting priest and so she leaves her mother and sister for New York. The metropolis offers the chance of a career and romance, but the big city can be a lonely place for a small-town girl.
  • Jules

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Residents of a small Pennsylvania town are disturbed when a UFO crashes into a back garden. Director Marc Turtletaub's comedy drama, starring Ben Kingsley, Harriet Harris and Jane Curtin
  • Sexy Beast

    2000

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    18

    Crime drama starring Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane. Former crook Gary Dove has put his life of crime behind him and is enjoying an idyllic retirement at his Spanish villa. But the peace is shattered when former associate Don Logan arrives from London to persuade Gary to do one last job - and he's not about to take no for an answer.
  • Four Lions

    2010

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    15

    Satirical black comedy starring Riz Ahmed as the leader of a group of British Asian friends seeking an outlet for their radicalised Islamist beliefs. Following an ill-fated trip to a terrorist training camp in Pakistan, the incompetent group decide to target the London Marathon.
  • Soul

    2020

    Animation

    Comedy

    PG

    Animated Pixar fantasy featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. After meeting an untimely demise, aspiring musician Joe finds himself in the Great Before, which offers him a way back to the land of the living. But after a mix-up, Joe's wayward fellow soul "22" ends up in his earthly body while Joe himself is stuck inhabiting a therapy cat.
  • Rear Window

    1954

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    PG

    Classic thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. Confined to a wheelchair following an accident, magazine photographer Jeff Jeffries passes the time by observing the behaviour of his neighbours. One in particular catches his attention: Thorwald, a salesman he sees leaving the flat with a suitcase, and whose invalid wife has seemingly disappeared. Convinced something terrible has happened to Mrs Thorwald, Jeff and his girlfriend Lisa decide to investigate, putting themselves in deadly danger.
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

    1966

    Western

    Adventure

    X

    Classic spaghetti western starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef. Against a background of the American Civil War, a quiet drifter, a Mexican outlaw and a sadist search for hidden treasure.
See more Films of the Week: 6–12 April
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